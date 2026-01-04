BJP’s Surendra Pathare wealthiest candidate as he declares assets worth ₹271.85 crore

As preparations gather pace for the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) elections, scrutiny of nomination affidavits has put the spotlight on the financial profiles of candidates. Among all contenders, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) nominee Surendra Pathare has emerged as the wealthiest, declaring assets worth ₹271.85 crore. Surendra’s entry into municipal politics is being seen as part of the BJP’s strategy to field influential and financially strong candidates in key wards. (HT)

Pathare is the son of Wadgaonsheri MLA Bapusaheb Pathare, whose political career has spanned multiple parties, including the Nationalist Corporation Party (Sharad Pawar faction). Surendra’s entry into municipal politics is being seen as part of the BJP’s strategy to field influential and financially strong candidates in key wards.

An engineer with an MTech degree, Pathare is making his electoral debut in the PMC polls. According to his affidavit, the bulk of his wealth is linked to real estate holdings, along with substantial movable assets.

His declaration also includes ownership of luxury vehicles such as Mercedes-Benz, BMW and Toyota cars, as well as significant quantities of gold jewellery, all contributing to his high net worth.

The second-richest contestant is Sayali Wanjale, daughter of late Khadakwasla MLA Ramesh Wanjale from Warje-Malwadi, who has reported assets worth ₹77.65 crore.

Notably, both of the wealthiest candidates joined the BJP ahead of the civic polls, having earlier been associated with other political parties.

The BJP has announced candidates for 165 seats across 41 wards of the PMC. Under its alliance arrangement, nine seats have been allotted to partners such as the Republican Party of India (RPI), though these candidates will contest on the BJP’s lotus symbol. The party’s list includes former corporators, seasoned office-bearers and politically connected newcomers.

The BJP formally launched its campaign for the PMC elections in Pune on Saturday in the presence of state party president Ravindra Chavan. With campaigning expected to intensify in the coming days, the asset declarations of candidates are likely to remain under close public and political scrutiny ahead of polling day.