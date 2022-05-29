Black magic practitioner arrested for molestion, attempt to rape in Hadapsar
The Hadapsar police on Saturday arrested a black magic practitioner for attempting to rape a 36-year-old woman, who’s physically challenged child was being treated by him.
The 36-year-old woman lodged a complaint with the police.
The accused black magic practitioner was introduced to the victim by another woman. The woman told the victim that her financial situation and child’s health will improve if she took guidance from him. The victim took her advice and began her son’s treatment, said officials.
In April, the black magic practitioner and woman visited the victim’s residence, where the practitioner asked her to disrobe and applied sandalwood paste to her entire body, wherein he molested and attempted to rape her, said the complainant.
According to the complainant, they threatened her with dire consequences if she alerted anyone about the ritual. The woman also told her to have a physical relationship with the practitioner and the act would relieve her of her suffering and pain.
Police station incharge Arvind Gokule said that the woman filed a complaint once she realised she was cheated and molested. A case under relavant sections of blackmagic act, cheating, molestation was registered.
-
Uttar Pradesh witnesses slight rise in Covid cases
Uttar Pradesh recorded a slight rise in new Covid cases on Sunday as 149 more people tested positive for the viral infection as compared to 134 on Saturday and 127 on Friday. “In the past 24 hours, the state tested 110409 Covid samples and till now a total 114280304 samples have been tested,” said Amit Mohan Prasad, additional chief secretary, medical health in a press statement.
-
Nitish Kumar chooses ‘poor party worker’ over minister RCP Singh for Rajya Sabha
In a surprise move, Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal-United on Sunday opted for former Jharkhand lawmaker Khiru Mahto as the party's choice for the Rajya Sabha seat, denying a third term to Union steel minister RCP Singh whose term in the Upper House ends on July 7. Nitish Kumar's party announced its pick for the June 10 Rajya Sabha elections on Sunday evening, hours after alliance partner Bharatiya Janata Party named its candidates.
-
Coastal authority to expedite backlog of CRZ clearances
Mumbai: The Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority has planned a 'marathon' meeting over five weeks, between June 7 and July 4, to expedite a backlog of requests for coastal regulatory zone (CRZ) clearances. The apex body for realtors in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, CREDAI-MCHI, has also taken up the issue of pending CRZ clearances with the government. At least 23 proposals are for the redevelopment of older properties.
-
Leopard kills boy near KWS in U.P., angry locals thrash forest guard
An eight-year-old boy was killed by a leopard, which strayed from Katarniyaghat Wildlife Sanctuary, in Ayodhyapurwa village under Sujauli police station area on Saturday night, leading to a violent protest by locals who thrashed a forest guard, said divisional forest officer, KWS, Akash Deep Badhawan on Sunday. He said Seebu, the son of Rajjab Ali and a resident of Ayodhyapurwa village, went missing on Saturday evening.
-
Five NCR depots instructed to maintain rakes for Vande Bharat trains
In the backdrop of Indian Railways planning to introduce 102 Vande Bharat trains on different routes across the country, Railway Board has asked respective zones to start preparing the infrastructure needed to maintain the rakes of these prestigious trains earlier called “Train 18”.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics