Black magic practitioner arrested for molestion, attempt to rape in Hadapsar

The Hadapsar police on Saturday arrested a black magic practitioner for attempting to rape a 36-year-old woman, who’s physically challenged child was being treated by him.

The 36-year-old woman lodged a complaint with the police.

The accused black magic practitioner was introduced to the victim by another woman. The woman told the victim that her financial situation and child’s health will improve if she took guidance from him. The victim took her advice and began her son’s treatment, said officials.

In April, the black magic practitioner and woman visited the victim’s residence, where the practitioner asked her to disrobe and applied sandalwood paste to her entire body, wherein he molested and attempted to rape her, said the complainant.

According to the complainant, they threatened her with dire consequences if she alerted anyone about the ritual. The woman also told her to have a physical relationship with the practitioner and the act would relieve her of her suffering and pain.

Police station incharge Arvind Gokule said that the woman filed a complaint once she realised she was cheated and molested. A case under relavant sections of blackmagic act, cheating, molestation was registered.