Boarding vehicles on highway put passengers to risk

PUNE Commuters risk their lives daily to board buses and private vehicles from the Navale bridge chowk and other parts of the bypass highway
Commuters are seen getting off a bus on highway near Navale bridge. Standing on the highway to board company buses or private vehicles is risky for passengers. (Ravindra Joshi/HT PHOTO)
Published on Dec 28, 2021 10:49 PM IST
ByDheeraj Bengrut

PUNE Commuters risk their lives daily to board buses and private vehicles from the Navale bridge chowk and other parts of the bypass highway. Everyday, illegal hawkers put food and drinks stalls where citizens stop to buy refreshments.The incident that took place on the accident-prone stretch of the highway, has once again brought to light the daily struggles of these travellers.

The persons killed in Tuesday’s accident were standing on the highway near the service road exit going towards Narhe, when the speeding truck hit them. Despite repeated actions taken by the Pune traffic police department and Regional Transport Office (RTO) officials on the illegal halting of vehicles on the highway, they still continue to do so across the city.

“I travel daily for work to Shirwal and our company bus picks us up near the Navale bridge. As there is no proper waiting spot, we have to stand on the highway. If a proper shed or bus stand for the company buses and private vehicles is made then this will certainly help thousands of passengers who travel from the highway,” said Keshav Bhandare a citizen.

Throughout the day many company buses and private vehicles wait at different spots on the Katraj to Dehu road bypass highway. As people want to travel to their destinations and this common highway goes through various parts of Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, it has become a daily risk for passengers.

While talking about this issue Vijay Chaudhary, assistant commissioner of police (traffic) said, “We have taken action on illegal vehicles halting and fined them for carrying passengers from the highway. People should first think of their safety and realise the risk of standing on the highway can cost to their life after today’s accident,”

