Bombay HC grants interim bail to accused in Porsche case to attend father’s last rites

The Bombay High Court on Thursday granted interim bail to the father of one of the minors linked to the Pune Porsche crash case, allowing him to attend his own father's last rites. The bail is valid from Saturday, August 2 until 12 noon on August 5, 2025.

Justice Ashwin Bhobe, in an order dated August 1, directed the accused to furnish a personal recognisance bond of ₹25,000 along with a cash surety of the same amount. The court further instructed that he must surrender to jail authorities by noon on August 5.

The accused was arrested by the Pune Crime Branch in August 2024 for allegedly tampering with the blood samples of minors present at the time of the Porsche crash involving a juvenile.

Advocate Abid Mulani, representing the accused, informed the court that his client’s father had passed away on August 1. He requested an urgent hearing of the interim bail plea, stating that his client is the only adult male in the family and needed to attend the funeral rituals. Mulani also assured the court that an undertaking would be filed by August 4, confirming the accused would surrender on time.

Special Public Prosecutor Shishir Hiray said he had no objection to the interim relief being granted.