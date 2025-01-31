Menu Explore
Friday, Jan 31, 2025
New Delhi oC
Book exchange initiative highlight at Vishwa Marathi Sammelan

ByHT Correspondent
Jan 31, 2025 06:16 AM IST

Pune: In a bid to promote the reading culture and facilitate the joy of sharing books, this year’s Vishwa Marathi Sammelan (World Marathi Conference) will introduce a special book exchange initiative. The objective is to allow readers to share books they have read and, in return, receive new books, fostering literary exchange and strengthening the Marathi reading community.

In a bid to promote the reading culture and facilitate the joy of sharing books, this year’s Vishwa Marathi Sammelan will introduce a special book exchange initiative. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))
In a bid to promote the reading culture and facilitate the joy of sharing books, this year's Vishwa Marathi Sammelan will introduce a special book exchange initiative. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

Organised by the Marathi Language Department of the Maharashtra Government, the Vishwa Marathi Sammelan 2025 is set to take place at Fergusson College Ground from January 31 to February 2. As part of the literary celebration, the book exchange initiative will be implemented, encouraging bibliophiles to engage in an interactive literary experience.

In response to an appeal by Marathi language minister Uday Samant, the Pai-Friend Library from Dombivli in Mumbai has taken the lead in executing the initiative. Readers attending the sammelan will have the opportunity to bring books they have already read and exchange them for new ones. There are no restrictions on the number of pages or price of the books being exchanged, ensuring accessibility for all. Amey Ghaisas, the coordinator of the initiative, said the programme aims to provide book lovers with a platform to pass on their well-read books to fellow readers while acquiring fresh literary works in return.

The exchange of books will not only encourage a habit of reading but also foster an intellectual and cultural exchange among Marathi readers.

New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 31, 2025
