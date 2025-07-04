Branding those with opposing ideology as Naxals has become a trend, says Sharad Pawar

Pune: Nationalist Congress Party (SP) chief Sharad Pawar on Thursday criticised what he described as a growing tendency to brand individuals with differing views or progressive ideologies as “Naxals.” Sharad-Pawar-president-of-the-Nationalist-Congress-Party-during-the-32nd-death-anniversary-of-Mathadi-leader-Annasaheb-Patil-at-APMC-market-in-Vashi-PTI-photo

His remarks came a day after Shiv Sena MLC Manisha Kayande alleged in the legislative council that so-called “urban Naxals” had infiltrated the Wari pilgrimage to Pandharpur and were attempting to misguide the warkari community.

Responding to the claim, Pawar said, “One of the organisations named is Lokayat. I have observed Lokayat’s work over the years. It is a modern, progressive group that has consistently worked to challenge regressive traditions. They are not Naxals. Unfortunately, it has now become a fashion to call someone a Naxal just because their views or efforts aren’t palatable to certain groups.”

Pawar drew parallels with the aftermath of the Elgar Parishad held in Pune on December 31, 2017, and the subsequent caste violence at Bhima Koregaon the next day. “Many individuals were jailed on allegations of Maoist links. A similar situation could be unfolding now in the context of the Wari,” he said.

Pawar also confirmed that his party would join the event being organised on July 5 by Shiv Sena (UBT) and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena to celebrate the state’s recent success in opposing the mandatory imposition of Hindi and the three-language policy in schools.