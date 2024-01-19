Bring the noise: ARAI to develop system for silent EVs

Several car manufacturers have introduced electric vehicles (EVs) in both four-wheeler and two-wheeler segments in recent years. However, many times, it has been observed that the negligible noise of EVs to other normal car occupants is one of the causes of road accidents. To tackle the issue, the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) is developing a new Acoustic Vehicle Alerting System (AVAS) for EVs. This system will be introduced across the electric vehicle segment when all its tests and permissions are completed. AVAS system will be introduced across the electric vehicle segment when all its tests and permissions are completed. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

“One of the primary challenges with electric vehicles is that they produce no noise when driving, thus there was a desire from automotive firms to develop a system that allows these electric vehicles, both two and four-wheelers, to make a sound. Initially, we are focusing on four-wheelers in AVAS, which require a sound while driving on the road, particularly in cities rather than on highways, as they pass other small vehicles,” said Reji Mathai, ARAI director.

He further informed that the AVAS would be a noise source identification, which will be an additional feature for electric vehicle buyers.

“Around 4 months back one of the bikers dashed our electric car from the backside. The reason he gave was that he did not realise that the car was moving or standing still as there was no noise to the electric vehicle engine,” said Neeraj Shukla.

Sagar Chintal, manager of an electric four-wheeler dealer showroom in Pune said a lot of customers ask this query about the vehicle being too silent whilst on the road, causing a possible safety issue.

