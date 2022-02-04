Budget allocates 21 crore to develop Hadapsar railway station into satellite terminal

PUNE In a major financial boost for the Pune railway division in this Union budget, a fund allocation has been made to develop the Hadapsar railway station into a satellite terminus.

In the budget, funds have also been allocated for remodelling of the Pune yard and doubling of the track between Pune and Miraj.

As per information given by the Central Railway (CR), a total of ₹21 crore has been allocated for turning the Hadapsar railway station into a satellite terminal. For extension of Pune railway station’s platforms to accommodate trains with 24 and 26 coaches a fund allocation of ₹31 crore has been made.

Currently, there are four platforms at the Hadapsar railway station and one foot overbridge for passengers. The station is on the Mundhwa-Kharadi bypass road in Hadapsar and has only one approach road. The capacity of the platforms is now increased to accommodate 22-coache trains.

Earlier the Pune railway division had submitted a detailed survey report to PMC for extension plans of the station. In this plan the Railways had demanded 11,000 sq ft where two new platforms will come up with other infrastructure like parking lots, waiting rooms, and a parcel office.

“As the passenger footfall is increasing and number of train operations have increased in last few years, running operations from the Pune railway station is not possible. So the Railways had already started to develop the Hadapsar railway station. Lots of new developments and passenger amenities are being developed at the Hadapsar railway station, as we are now slowly shifting some of the train operations to Hadapsar. Currently, Hadapsar to Hyderabad daily special train runs from here and soon few more will also start,” said Manjo Jhawar, Pune railway division spokesperson.

At the Pune railway station, Railways have been allocated ₹31 crore for its yard remodelling project. Apart from platform no. 1 the length the other five platforms will be increased. The Pune railway station currently has six platforms out of which only platform no. 1 has the capacity to board 24-coach trains.

“The Pune railway station’s yard remodelling project is long term project and currently phase 1 is going on. After getting the budgetary allocations more passenger amenities and facilities will be developed for the passengers,” added Jhawar.

Apart from that fund are been allocated for Pune - Miraj - Londa 467 km redoubling and electrification. Of this, the 279-km Pune to Miraj stretch comes under the Pune division and ₹1,567 crore has been allocated.