Budget an injustice to Maharashtra, alleges Ajit Pawar

PUNE Politicos in the city were markedly disappointed with the Union budget announced on Tuesday, given that no major budgetary provision seemed to impact Pune.

The city’s Metro, the international airport at Purandhar and the Pune-Nashik railway line all failed to draw any traction in the budget.

BJP’s city leaders, including Mayor Murlidhar Mohol and city unit president Jagdish Mulik were guardedly positive about the budget, but opposition parties across the board criticised it.

Pune district ‘s guardian minister and Maharashtra’s finance and deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar said, “It is an injustice against Maharashtra. Hardly any specific provisions for Maharashtra.”

Shiv Sena leader Neelam Gorhe also criticised the budget calling it “unsatisfactory”.

NCP city unit president Prashant Jagtap said that despite having many central government institutes in Pune, there was no announcement that “budgeted” for the city.

Metro officials claimed said that there is a regular budgetary provision for the Pune Metro’s ongoing works , but are not aware yet for the exact provision.