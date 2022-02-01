Home / Cities / Pune News / Budget an injustice to Maharashtra, alleges Ajit Pawar
pune news

Budget an injustice to Maharashtra, alleges Ajit Pawar

PUNE Politicos in the city were markedly disappointed with the Union budget announced on Tuesday, given that no major budgetary provision seemed to impact Pune
Budget an injustice to Maharashtra, alleges Ajit Pawar. (HT FILE)
Budget an injustice to Maharashtra, alleges Ajit Pawar. (HT FILE)
Published on Feb 01, 2022 10:49 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHTC

PUNE Politicos in the city were markedly disappointed with the Union budget announced on Tuesday, given that no major budgetary provision seemed to impact Pune.

The city’s Metro, the international airport at Purandhar and the Pune-Nashik railway line all failed to draw any traction in the budget.

BJP’s city leaders, including Mayor Murlidhar Mohol and city unit president Jagdish Mulik were guardedly positive about the budget, but opposition parties across the board criticised it.

Pune district ‘s guardian minister and Maharashtra’s finance and deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar said, “It is an injustice against Maharashtra. Hardly any specific provisions for Maharashtra.”

Shiv Sena leader Neelam Gorhe also criticised the budget calling it “unsatisfactory”.

NCP city unit president Prashant Jagtap said that despite having many central government institutes in Pune, there was no announcement that “budgeted” for the city.

Metro officials claimed said that there is a regular budgetary provision for the Pune Metro’s ongoing works , but are not aware yet for the exact provision.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, February 01, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out