Budget highlights that ‘electrify’ Pune’s honchos... tax incentives, et al

PUNE Startups and businesses in the city welcomed tax incentives, the earmarking of the defence budget for startups and academia, the overall digitisation and technology adoption, and strengthening the logistics’ network in the Union Budget presented by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday.

Abhishek Jain, chief business officer of Zeus Numerix and chairman of the Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers (SIDM) Startup Forum said, “Increasing tax incentives from three to four years of inception, 25 per cent defence research and development budget earmarked for startups and academia and the increase in defence capital procurement from India from 58 to 68 per cent are all good signs for defence startups.”

The FM announced that to reduce imports and promote AtmaNirbharta in equipment for the armed forces, 68 per cent of capital procurement budget will be earmarked for the domestic defence industry.

The budget also had an announcement on battery swapping to encourage e-vehicles. Sulajja Firodia Motwani, founder and CEO, Kinetic Green said, “Battery swapping policy with inter-operability standards will foster the creation of an electric vehicle ecosystem. The private sector will be encouraged to develop sustainable and innovative models for battery and energy as a service, which will increase the efficiency of the EV ecosystem. I am confident that this move will encourage manufacturers to enhance investments in this sector.”

According to Rajib Gangopadhyay, founder and MD of Pune-based EMotorad, “The introduction of the new battery swapping policy and the decision to formulate interoperability standards by the government will facilitate the faster rollout of battery swapping centres as well as widespread implementation of batteries as a service. This will save time for electric vehicle owners, reduce initial costs and associate that cost to vehicle usage. However, the need of the hour right now is to make electric mobility accessible to the people and the way to do so is through e-bikes, which offer over 60km of range in a single charge and address range anxiety concerns.”

Satish Patil, mentor and advisor to startups, entrepreneurs and investment ecosystems, said, “Startups serving agricultural and rural sectors will get support with a fund mobilised via Nabard, a welcome move. The announcement to launch the Digital DESH e-portal for youth skilling, reskilling, and upskilling stands out. Another highlight of the Union Budget 2022 is the setting up a digital university to provide access to world-class quality education with ISTE standards.”

On digital and crypto currently, Shinam Arora, chief operations officer at Hybrid Finance (HyFi) Blockchain said, “This 30 per cent Virtual Digital Asset Tax will not only boost our GDP, but will also clear the air about the crypto ban. This will promote lots of startups to come forward with various blockchain use cases and investors to participate and support us. Now there will be no uncertainty or fear and we can focus completely on solving problems using blockchain and crypto technology.”

Prashant Pansare, CEO of Rubiscape said, “ ₹6,000 crore programme over five years for MSMEs and startups is a welcome move. Digital Rupee coming later this year and the 5G auction will further boost startups’ impact in India in AI, digital, automation, and ed-tech. Emphasis on future skills and startup acceleration will also create new jobs in India for global markets. The challenge will be political stability in implementing the new initiatives in years to come.”

Nikhil Kurhe, co-founder at Finarkein Analytics said, “The surcharge reduction for unlisted equities is a step in the right direction for encouraging entrepreneurs and fellow builders to join startups and create value. From an Open Digital Ecosystems’ perspective, the announcement around an RBI-backed Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) can enable some incredible use cases like we have already seen a sliver of through stable coins.”

On extension of the Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS) till March 2023, Nita Kapoor, CEO, International and Spirits and Wine Association of India (ISWAI) said, “It is a timely move for the hospitality sector. This will help the sector recover some of the lost ground during the pandemic. Further, the thrust on duty reduction and exemptions on various goods and the phasing out of overlapping compliance will incentivise trade and industry, thereby help in further recovery.”