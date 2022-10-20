Home / Cities / Pune News / Builder, contractor booked for labourer’s death in Pune

Published on Oct 20, 2022 12:05 AM IST

The Pune police have filed a case against a builder and a labour contractor on Tuesday for causing the death of a labourer due to negligence

ByShrinivas Deshpande

PUNE: The police have filed a case against a builder and a labour contractor on Tuesday for causing the death of a labourer due to negligence. The accused have been identified as contractor Mukund Reddy and construction builder Rahul Navandar.

According to the complaint filed by Sahebrao Ramoshi of Janata Wasahat Pune, the victim Mariappa Mallayya Vankeri (30) died after falling from the third floor of the building under construction of Dwarkadham Society in Tilekarnagar of Kondhwa.

The incident happened around 11:30 am on Monday, said police.

In his complaint, Ramoshi accused the duo of not following labour safety norms like providing helmets, safety nets and safety belts to labourers.

S Sonawane, sub-inspector, Kondhwa police station, said, “We visited the spot and booked the builder and the contractor for the death of the labourer. No arrest has been made in the case.”

A case has been registered under Sections 304 a (causing death by negligence), 287 (negligent conduct with respect to machinery) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

