Builder looking for firearm licence duped of 10 lakh

PUNE A builder from Pune was duped of ₹10 lakh by a person who claimed to know people in the Mantralaya to help him get a firearm licence. The complaint was lodged by a 54-year-old man from Wanowrie about payment made to the accused in 2018.

Sub-inspector (PSI) Mahadev Yelmar of Hinjewadi police station is investigating the case.

“The complainant’s application with the Pune police for firearm licence was rejected in 2018. When he visited the home department in Mantralaya, Mumbai to update his appeal, he met the accused,” said PSI Yelmar.

The man assured the builder that during appeal, his application will be accepted and took ₹5 lakh from him. Within a few weeks, the accused told the builder that his application has been processed successfully and took ₹5 lakh more for it.

“Later, he received a letter from the Mantralaya that his appeal has been rejected. He waited for some time to see if the man returns the money, but after asking multiple times, he lodged a police complaint,” said Yelmar.

The man is suspected to have duped other people in land-related cases in Yavatmal, according to sources. The police have not been able to trace him.

A case under Sections 420 (cheating) and 406 (criminal breach of trust) of Indian Penal Code was registered at Hinjewadi police station.