Builders’ welcome PMCs solution of free treated water, but transport is expensive

PUNE To promote the zero liquid discharge policy, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) started a free service of giving sewage treatment plant (STP) treated grey water for construction sites to avoid wastage of potable drinking water. While many construction developers have welcomed this idea, the PMC themselves are yet to begin using it for their construction.

As part of the PMC’s plan to reduce water usage in the city, municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar recently gave green signal to the water department to give treated water free of cost to construction sites but charge them for transport or they should arrange their own.

The city has 10 STPs that create 567 MLD of treated water, which is mostly released in the rivers. Everyday there are more than 100 tankers taking potable water to various construction sites in the city, thus to stop the wastage of both the treated water and potable drinking water, PMC arrived at this decision after having talks with the representatives of the construction industry. “We had the treated water checked for the PH levels in a laboratory which said in its report that is good for using this for construction sites. Potable water is used in plenty during construction for getting better concrete results, especially during curing, but looking at the amount of water being used and wasted, we have suggested this to the construction industry,” said Anirudh Pawaskar, head, water department, PMC.

He added, “The ground water is depleting and there is a need for saving water,hence after a lot of deliberations, and meetings with the commissioner, we decided to get the STP treated water checked and to our surprise the result of the tests informed that this water could easily be used in construction industry, where lot of water is needed. Thus we decided to take the first step and today passed a circular for our departments like Roads, building permission to use this water for construction. This is PMC initiative and we will show that this water will indeed help save potable water from being wasted.”

Ranjit Naiknavare, of Naiknavare Associates, vice-president, Credai, Pune said, “We are using the STP treated water in our construction sites in Balewadi, Vimannagar and other areas but mostly for curing and masonry work. Usually, it is the norm to use potable drinking water for concreting works for better results but we are happy so far with the decision.”

Satish Magar, CMD Magarpatta City and chairman Credai National said, “We have always used STP treated water while constructing the townships. Infact, we welcome this move by PMC and it is a good decision for large construction sites, only drawback being the mounting expenses of sending tankers to fill up the water from the STPs, which is expensive and time consuming.”

“STP treated water from a residential project which conforms to prescribed standards would be suitable for use in curing of concrete work and brick work. It would be also suitable for manufacturing fly-ash bricks. It can also be used for curing concrete roads. It is widely used in gardening, toilet flushing and pavement washing thus reducing dependency on fresh potable water. One must remember STP treated water is not suitable for human consumption. In order to encourage housing complexes to save water, electricity to STP should be provided at subsidized rates,” said Manish Kaneria, Mont Vert homes

Meanwhile, both Public Works Department (PWD) and building permission department of PMC are yet make use of the free service. Shivaji Lanke, head of building permission said, “We had a meeting today and the circular was passed to begin using the STP water for construction of any of the PMC buildings. We will begin soon enough after circulating the circular among the contractors that work with us.”