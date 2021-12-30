Building plans hit as Indian Air Force delays NOC

PUNE: Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), developers and architects are unable to start building projects near Lohegaon airport and Khadakwasla as the Indian Air Force (IAF) is taking at least six months to give non objection certificate (NOC) for height clearance.

Many projects are planned near the two defence establishments. According to civic officials, even Mumbai was facing the problem but are getting timely approval from the Airports Authority of India (AAI). However, in Pune, IAF is delaying giving NOC, blame developers.

PMC city engineer Prashant Waghmare said, “It is true that IAF is taking time to issue NOC. We held several meetings and gave suggestions, but it is not getting executed. After submission of proposals, NOC is taking between two and six months.”

“As NOC is getting late, we are unable to approve the plan and it is causing financial loss to PMC. We have requested IAF authorities to allow at least ground-level works so that the plan starts before getting permission for other work,” he said.

Developers allege that politicians, state and defence authorities are not keen to resolve the issue pending for last two to three years.

Yuvraj Deshmukh, another officer from building permission department, said, “Building permission is not a priority for IAF, though it is important for city’s development. The defence authorities cite manpower shotage and we have requested a meeting to sort the issue.”