pune news

Bullock cart race in Ambegaon cancelled in wake of surge in Covid-19 cases

Former Shiv Sena MP Shivajirao Adhalrao Patil along with local farmers held a sit-in agitation to protest against the administration’s move to cancel bullock-cart race in Ambegaon on Saturday, (HT PHOTO)
Published on Jan 01, 2022 09:57 PM IST
ByAbhay Khairnar

PUNE The district collectorate denied permission to the traditional bullock-cart races usually held on New Year’s Day in Maval and Ambegaon talukas, in view of the recent surge in Covid-19 cases. The denial of permission drew sharp reaction from former Shiv Sena MP Shivajirao Adhalrao Patil.

Adhalrao said that this was the first race after Supreme Court’s decision and was to be held at Landewadi in Ambegaon Taluka on Saturday morning. He said that till Friday evening, they had no clue that the races would be cancelled. The race received a good response and farmers from various districts arrived to compete. Patil has also questioned district collectorates decision to cancel the bullock-cart race, where as other events in the city are being conducted.

“We had sought permission for the races a few days ago. The administration gave us no clue that it would cancel the races at the last minute. Participants from various locations had started to arrive at the location. The district administration was satisfied with our preparations, however, they suddenly took the decision to cancel the event without taking us in confidence,” said Adhalrao.

He along with local farmers held a sit-in agitation to protest against the administration’s move.

“The Pune district cooperative bank carried an indoor campaign even on December 30, for the upcoming elections. If the Covid-19 cases have increased, the rules should be same for all,” added Adhalrao.

The participants echoed Adhalroa’s comment and said that large number of people have gathered at Bhima Koregaon to pay tribute, if they can be allowed there, then the administration should consider this event too.

Adhalrao said,”We promised the administration that the event is in an open space and will be conducted following all the Covid norms.”

Many Adhallrao Patil supporters were agitated over cancelling the event and blamed the opposition parties mainly Nationalist Congers Party (NCP) for it. Patil’s supporters alleged that as the event received huge response, the opposition cancelled it by using the district administration as its means.

