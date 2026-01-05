Bunty Jahagirdar murder: two more arrested, foreign-made pistols seized

Police have arrested two more persons and recovered foreign-made firearms in connection with the broad daylight murder of Aslam Shabbir Jahagirdar, alias Bunty Jahagirdar (53), in Shrirampur, Ahilyanagar district. Jahagirdar was also an accused in the 2012 Jangli Maharaj Road serial bomb blasts case. The developments were placed before a court on January 4. With these arrests, the total number of accused in the case has gone up to four. Police said two foreign-made pistols, along with live cartridges, were seized from the accused. (HT)

Shrirampur police on Saturday arrested Sandesh Sanjay Rokade (21) and Mayur Subhash Wavdhane (25), both residents of Siddharthanagar. With these arrests, the total number of accused in the case has gone up to four. Police said two foreign-made pistols, along with live cartridges, were seized from the accused.

Earlier, two alleged shooters, Krushna Shingare (23) and Ravi Nikalje (25), were arrested on January 1. Investigators said Jahagirdar was shot dead by Shingare and Nikalje, who were riding a motorcycle, when he was returning home from a graveyard after paying homage to a relative on Wednesday afternoon.

Rokade and Wavdhane were produced before a Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) court on January 4. Seeking their police custody, investigators told the court that the duo had allegedly provided crucial information to the shooters through mobile phones. Technical analysis of call detail records showed that both were in constant touch with the assailants before and after the murder, police said.

Police also informed the court that a mobile phone belonging to one Manoj Sable was recovered from Wavdhane. The recovery, mentioned in the remand application, is being examined as part of the larger conspiracy angle.

During the investigation, police seized a foreign-made pistol with a silver and black butt magazine, another foreign-made pistol bearing the inscription “Made in USA – Star Model”, and two live cartridges. Investigators sought four days of police custody to trace the source of the weapons, ascertain the role of each accused and probe the alleged conspiracy behind the killing.

According to the complaint lodged by the deceased’s cousin, Rais Abdulgani Shaikh (42), a municipal councillor from Ward No. 8, an organised crime syndicate led by Chanya Beg, Sonya Beg and Tipya Beg has been active in Shrirampur for several years. Shaikh told police that the three brothers have multiple serious criminal cases registered against them, including murder, attempt to murder, dacoity and rape.

Shaikh alleged that the accused were angered by Jahagirdar’s strong political presence, which he said had become an obstacle to their criminal activities and political ambitions. He further claimed that Chanya Beg, who contested the 2024 Assembly elections and lost narrowly, had developed enmity towards Jahagirdar after the defeat.

The complaint also states that following the election loss, Chanya Beg made threatening public speeches targeting Jahagirdar, and that the murder stemmed from resentment over the political setback, including the recent election of Shrirampur Municipal Council president Karan Sasane, for whom Jahagirdar had actively campaigned.

According to the FIR, Jahagirdar had been politically active for 15 to 20 years, and his mother had previously served as a municipal councillor from 2011 to 2019. Police have registered the case under sections 103(1), 109(1), and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with Section 25(3) of the Arms Act.