Burglars trigger blast to break open ATM, flee with 16 lakh cash

PUNE Burglars broke open an automated teller machine (ATM) of a private bank using explosives before decamping with cash worth around ₹16 lakh on Saturday midnight in the industrial area of Chakan, police said.

Prerna Katte, Assistant commissioner of police, Chakan division of Pimpri-Chinchwad police said, “The bank did not have an alarm system or a security guard in place which could have brought the explosion to light earlier. The sound was not loud as people did not realise it until the next morning when locals went to use the machine. The particles have been sent for chemical analysis to find out what kind of explosive was used.”

On being alerted, bomb detection and disposal squad (BDDS) and other experts were brought to the spot. The police are in the process of extracting a CCTV footage of the incident. A technician is working on the extraction process, according to ACP Katte.

The incident has been recorded at Alandi police station under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and other laws.

The incident has come to light six months after ₹28 lakh was stolen after a group of men are suspected to have tied an explosive to the ATM machine causing it to blow apart upon detonation. That incident was also in Chakan area of Pimpri-Chinchwad.

The Pimpri Chinchwad police had arrested two of the four suspects in that case. The police had intercepted other failed attempt by the suspects in that case in the same month.

The method of theft has been found in several parts of the country few years ago - Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Kerala, Telangana, according to the police statement during the past case.