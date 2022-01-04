Bus bay, rickshaw stand at each Metro station to enable quick connectivity

PUNE To enable more connectivity with the Metro, Maha-Metro and the Pune municipal corporation have agreed to create a bus bay and an autorickshaw stand at each of the Metro stations in Pune.

Maha-Metro’s managing director Brijesh Dixit said, “PMPML buses and autorickshaws would work as a feeder service to the Metro. As the Metro is elevated, it has been decided that a bus bay and autorickshaw stand will be present at the Metro stations. Citizens would not require to use their personal vehicles to reach a Metro station. They can take public transport and reach the station.”

Maha-Metro gave the media a tour of metro stations in PMC and PCMC.

Dixit added, “We are prepared to launch the Metro service in Pune and 95 per cent of the work is completed. The remaining work will get competed in the coming days. The political leadership will take a call on the inaguration and launch of Metro in Pune.”

Pune Metro’s commercial operations are expected to start soon and the final date depends on Prime Minister Narendra Modi responding to an invitation to inuaugrate the Metro.

Maha-Metro, on Tuesday, claimed that 95 per cent of the priority section between PCMC and Phugewadi and Vanaz and Garware college has been completed.