Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / Bus bay, rickshaw stand at each Metro station to enable quick connectivity
pune news

Bus bay, rickshaw stand at each Metro station to enable quick connectivity

PUNE To enable more connectivity with the Metro, Maha-Metro and the Pune municipal corporation have agreed to create a bus bay and an autorickshaw stand at each of the Metro stations in Pune
The Tukaram Nagar metro station of the Pune Metro in Pimpri is ready and members of the media were given a tour on Tuesday (HT PHOTO)
Published on Jan 04, 2022 11:14 PM IST
ByAbhay Khairnar

PUNE To enable more connectivity with the Metro, Maha-Metro and the Pune municipal corporation have agreed to create a bus bay and an autorickshaw stand at each of the Metro stations in Pune.

Maha-Metro’s managing director Brijesh Dixit said, “PMPML buses and autorickshaws would work as a feeder service to the Metro. As the Metro is elevated, it has been decided that a bus bay and autorickshaw stand will be present at the Metro stations. Citizens would not require to use their personal vehicles to reach a Metro station. They can take public transport and reach the station.”

Maha-Metro gave the media a tour of metro stations in PMC and PCMC.

Dixit added, “We are prepared to launch the Metro service in Pune and 95 per cent of the work is completed. The remaining work will get competed in the coming days. The political leadership will take a call on the inaguration and launch of Metro in Pune.”

RELATED STORIES

Pune Metro’s commercial operations are expected to start soon and the final date depends on Prime Minister Narendra Modi responding to an invitation to inuaugrate the Metro.

Maha-Metro, on Tuesday, claimed that 95 per cent of the priority section between PCMC and Phugewadi and Vanaz and Garware college has been completed.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Omicron
Arvind Kejriwal
Horoscope Today
India vs South Africa
India Covid Cases
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP