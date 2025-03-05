Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Mar 05, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Businessman allegedly kidnapped, 2 cr ransom sought

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 05, 2025 08:46 AM IST

Diamond businessman from Pune was allegedly abducted and kidnappers have demanded ransom of ₹2 crore, police said on Tuesday

Pune: A diamond businessman from Pune was allegedly abducted and kidnappers have demanded ransom of 2 crore, police said on Tuesday. A case has been registered based on a complaint filed by his wife.

Diamond businessman from Pune was allegedly abducted and kidnappers have demanded ransom of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2 crore, police said on Tuesday. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))
Diamond businessman from Pune was allegedly abducted and kidnappers have demanded ransom of 2 crore, police said on Tuesday. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

The victim, identified as 35-year-old Tithal Jitendra Shah, of Mudra Society in Bibwewadi, was reported missing on March 3.

According to the complaint, Shah and his wife had gone to pick up their daughter from a pre-school in Salisbury Park on Monday. After dropping his wife and daughter home, Shah proceeded to the Camp area for work.

At around 5.59pm, the complainant received a call from an unknown number. The caller said, “Maine aapke pati ko uthaya hai. Do crore tayar rakho. Sasurji ko bolo, do minute mein phone karenge (I have picked up your husband, keep 2 crore ready. Ask your father-in-law, will call you back in two minutes).” The caller also threatened to kill Shah if the ransom was not paid.

Multiple teams from the Bibwewadi police station and the crime branch have been deployed for the investigation.

Deputy commissioner of police (Zone 5) Rajkumar Shinde said, “We are analysing CCTV footages and call records.”

Shankar Salunkhe, senior inspector, Bibwewadi Police Station, said, “After the ransom demand, the victim’s phone was switched off.”

Bibwewadi Police Station has filed a case under Section 140(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, March 05, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On