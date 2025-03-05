Businessman allegedly kidnapped, 2 cr ransom sought

Pune: A diamond businessman from Pune was allegedly abducted and kidnappers have demanded ransom of ₹2 crore, police said on Tuesday. A case has been registered based on a complaint filed by his wife. Diamond businessman from Pune was allegedly abducted and kidnappers have demanded ransom of ₹ 2 crore, police said on Tuesday. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

The victim, identified as 35-year-old Tithal Jitendra Shah, of Mudra Society in Bibwewadi, was reported missing on March 3.

According to the complaint, Shah and his wife had gone to pick up their daughter from a pre-school in Salisbury Park on Monday. After dropping his wife and daughter home, Shah proceeded to the Camp area for work.

At around 5.59pm, the complainant received a call from an unknown number. The caller said, “Maine aapke pati ko uthaya hai. Do crore tayar rakho. Sasurji ko bolo, do minute mein phone karenge (I have picked up your husband, keep ₹2 crore ready. Ask your father-in-law, will call you back in two minutes).” The caller also threatened to kill Shah if the ransom was not paid.

Multiple teams from the Bibwewadi police station and the crime branch have been deployed for the investigation.

Deputy commissioner of police (Zone 5) Rajkumar Shinde said, “We are analysing CCTV footages and call records.”

Shankar Salunkhe, senior inspector, Bibwewadi Police Station, said, “After the ransom demand, the victim’s phone was switched off.”

Bibwewadi Police Station has filed a case under Section 140(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).