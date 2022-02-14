Businessman Gautam Pashankar granted anticipatory bail in cheating case

PUNE A court in Pune granted conditional anticipatory bail to businessman Gautum Pashankar in case of cheating a home-buyer and a credit society by misappropriating funds meant as payment of the flats. Even though the same court had rejected his anticipatory bail earlier, this time the bail was granted as the accused had repaid the credit society and the complainant had received possession of their 4BHK flats.

The order was issued by the court of Additional Sessions Judge GG Bhalchandra with assistant public prosecutor Santoshkumar Patale, investigating officer police inspector Sunil Thopte, and advocate Prasad Kulkarni representing Pashankar.

“The applicant shall not, directly or indirectly, make any inducement, threat or promise to any person acquainted with the facts of the accusation against him so as to dissuade him from disclosing such facts to the Court or to any police officer. The applicant shall make himself available for interrogation by a police officer as and when required for the purpose of investigation,” read the court order which granted him the bail for personal bond of ₹50,000.

The bail was granted in the case under Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating), with 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code registered at Chandannagar police station.

The financial crime came to light when the a 61-year-old home-buyer in a project partnered by Pashankar received notice from Vyenkatesh Nagari Sahakari Patsanstha, a credit society from Maharashtra, about defaulted payment. The complainant had paid ₹156,987 while one other home buyer had paid ₹8,190,000 for their respective houses. It was then that the buyer realised that the flat they had bought was already mortgaged with the credit society by Pashankar.

This is also not the only case of this nature against Pashankar. A case of cheating and physical assault is registered against him at Shivajinagar police station. “Prima facie this offence is clearly made out. This offence definitely warrants further custodial investigation, interrogation and gathering of detailed documents. This applicant also has similar other cases against him,” said Additional PP Patale.

According to the informant, thereafter, accused applicant Gautam Pashankar on March 19, 2020 had given in writing that he would repay the loan of the society and he shall deliver possession within 5 days. However, as that did not happen, they lodged a complaint and the police registered a case against him and his partner.