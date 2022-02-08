Call for PMC staff on Covid duty to be allowed to return to home depts

PUNE Former deputy mayor Dr Siddharth Dhende has demanded the release of civic employees shifted to the health department for Covid-19 related work.

On the request of the health department, PMC asked employees from other departments to work with the health department.

Dhende said, “Covid-19 cases are coming down in the city. Even admissions in hospitals and institutional quarantine centres have reduced. Home departments of employees working with the health department are is getting affected. As the existing staff and contract workers hired by PMC can manage, staff from other department need to shift back to their own departments.”

At the peak of the pandemic, PMC shifted employees from almost all departments to the health department. The employees were required to aid with quarantines, hospitals, call centres, contact tracing and at vaccination centres.

Staff was from the education department has returned as schools have begun.

A PMC official from the employees’ welfare department said, “The orders to relocate staff came at various times as per requirements. It is tough to estimate the total number of additional staff with the health department.”