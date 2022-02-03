Camp traders urge PCB to tackle hawkers

PUNE The Pune Camp Merchants Association (PCMA) has sent a letter to the Pune Cantonment Board (PCB) seeking immediate end to hawker menace citing existential threats to their businesses. The association claimed that they were paying GST, property tax, rent and electricity to the government but the board was incapable of protecting them from illegal encroachments of the hawkers. Following the petition, the PCB has issued a public notice stating that encroachments and hawkers will be dealt with and the goods will be confiscated.

“It is unfortunate that the PCB is incapable of protecting us from illegal encroachment by hawkers.It is high time that PCB does some strong work on the ground to protect its own people from the nuisance created by hawkers” stated the petition signed by prominent businessman and PCMC president cawas pandol and secretary Zoher Unwala.

The association has pointed out that the cantonment footpaths are filled with hawkers and there was no place for pedestrians. The hawkers are selling their wares on the road obstructing traffic and also in the parking lot. They have actually made concrete platforms for themselves in the parking section, thus forcing vehicles to be parked a few feet behind, whereas in some cases the parking space is lost completely. The letter has emphatically stated that the hawkers were ggressive, unruly , violent.

PCB Chief Executive Officer Amit Kumar in a public notice stated, “It is notified that any article or thing if found placed on the street or land which is under the management of the board can cause an obstruction thereto or any encroachment thereon such article or thing shall be removed in exercise of the powers conferred in view of the provision of section 257 (2) of the cantonment act, 2006 and recovery from the person who have placed such article or thing will be made and the article or thing will be confiscated .”

Other points listed by PCMA

-Traffic police should impose fine for double car park.

-Remove concrete structures built by the hawkers

-Action against nuisance by hawkers

-Cheap and inferior copies of good quality branded products are sold on the street and this directly affects mainstream business.

-Bakeries and restaurants need to get proper permissions from health and sanitation departments but food hawkers follow no norms and pay no tax.