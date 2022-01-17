Candidates arriving late for CTET gatecrash exam centre at Ramtekdi, cause chaos

PUNE Candidates who were appearing for Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) barged in at the examination center at Ramtekdi, Hadapsar after arriving late at the centre, causing chaos and a quarrel between officials and candidates.

CTET exam is the minimum criteria required for the eligibility of central government teaching jobs.

Deepak Lagad, police Inspector from Wanowrie police station said, “40 students arrived late at the examination centre and they tried to barge in which led to a quarrel among gatekeepers and candidates. Once police reached the spot, the situation was brought under control and no FIR was registered in the case.”

As CTET exams norms, all the candidates had to enter the exam centre between 7.30am to 9.15am, the candidates arrived at the centre after 9.15 am. All the 40 candidates were not allowed to write the exams.