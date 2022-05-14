Candidates in Pune eager to know civic election dates
PUNE: As the state election commission has asked the Supreme Court (SC) to allow holding civic elections after the monsoon and the apex court has kept the matter for hearing next week, political workers are eagerly awaiting the election dates.
Recently, the SC asked to start preparing for the elections, including preparing the voters’ list and finalising the ward structures. As per the apex court’s order, the state election commission asked the municipal corporation to publish the ward structures. At the same time however, the election commission asked for permission to hold the elections after the monsoon.
As the SC has now kept the matter on hold till the next hearing, political workers are eager to know the election dates. The next hearing is on May 17. Some candidates who are willing are finding difficulties with the election dates not being fixed. These candidates expressed the view that when the SC said to hold elections, they started spending on elements of the campaign such as putting up banners etc. Now that the state election commission has asked the SC’s permission to allow holding the elections after the monsoon, they have stopped preparations.
Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) city unit president Prashant Jagtap said, “We are ready to face elections at any time. Our wing and our candidates are ready.”
BJP city unit president Jagdish Mulik said, “As a political party, the BJP is always ready to contest the election.”
Another NCP office-bearer on condition of anonymity accepted that as the dates are not fixed, candidates who are willing are facing various difficulties. “Before the elections, every candidate starts campaigning to reach the maximum number of people. But if the elections are delayed, the candidates then stop their aggressive campaigning,” he said.
-
Balgandharva Rangmandir redevelopment: Artists unhappy with the new plan
“Why do they need to demolish this fantastic building. This has been built thoughtfully by PL Deshpande, considering every aspect of theatre, from lighting, background material, resting rooms for artists, troupes and lighting workers. None of these is mentioned in the new design. It is almost as if these small but strong workers who work backstage don't matter,” said Arun Gaikwad, producer of a series of Lok Dhara performances.
-
DTC board approves induction of 1,500 more e-buses
The Delhi Transport Corporation Board on Friday approved the induction of 1,500 low-floor electric buses in its fleet. These buses and another batch of 300 e-buses, which have already started arriving, are the DTC's first procurement in at least a decade since the Commonwealth Games in 2010. This month, at least 100 e-buses are likely to be rolled out in two batches of 50 each, senior transport officials said.
-
Govt progs:Subsidiary warrant of precedence to guide officials in selecting chief guests
Lucknow: Officials posted in various districts are often in a quandary when it comes to selecting chief guests for government programmes in Uttar Pradesh. A Government Order (GO) dated May 11 has been issued clarifying the provisions of 'subsidiary warrant of precedence' that lists the dignitaries in order of precedence for the purpose of according protocol at various government programmes.
-
FRI Dehradun to audit tree transplantation in Delhi so far: Rai
The Delhi government on Friday constituted a nine-member green cover development committee to enrich and increase Delhi's green cover and said it will also engage the Forest Research Institute in Dehradun to independently audit the tree transplantation done by all departments to monitor progress on ground. The Forest Research Institute Dehradun will also audit the tree transplantation carried out by the departments that have received approval for tree transplantation thus far, environment minister Gopal Rai further said.
-
Former mayor clarifies that new Balgandharva Rangmandir need of the hour
With rumours and allegations flying around ever since the draft of the new Balgandharva Rangmandir was announced, former mayor Murlidhar Mohol made his intentions clear before the media by calling it a genuine need for a better auditorium in the city. He added that the current intake for Balgandharva Rangmandir is 1,200 slots for plays and other programmes.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics