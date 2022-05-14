Candidates in Pune eager to know civic election dates

PUNE: As the state election commission has asked the Supreme Court (SC) to allow holding civic elections after the monsoon and the apex court has kept the matter for hearing next week, political workers are eagerly awaiting the election dates.

Recently, the SC asked to start preparing for the elections, including preparing the voters’ list and finalising the ward structures. As per the apex court’s order, the state election commission asked the municipal corporation to publish the ward structures. At the same time however, the election commission asked for permission to hold the elections after the monsoon.

As the SC has now kept the matter on hold till the next hearing, political workers are eager to know the election dates. The next hearing is on May 17. Some candidates who are willing are finding difficulties with the election dates not being fixed. These candidates expressed the view that when the SC said to hold elections, they started spending on elements of the campaign such as putting up banners etc. Now that the state election commission has asked the SC’s permission to allow holding the elections after the monsoon, they have stopped preparations.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) city unit president Prashant Jagtap said, “We are ready to face elections at any time. Our wing and our candidates are ready.”

BJP city unit president Jagdish Mulik said, “As a political party, the BJP is always ready to contest the election.”

Another NCP office-bearer on condition of anonymity accepted that as the dates are not fixed, candidates who are willing are facing various difficulties. “Before the elections, every candidate starts campaigning to reach the maximum number of people. But if the elections are delayed, the candidates then stop their aggressive campaigning,” he said.