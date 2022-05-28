Car catches fire on Pune-Mumbai Expressway, 7 passengers escape unhurt
In a miraculous escape, seven female passengers of a car that caught fire at Borghat on Pune-Mumbai expressway, managed to stay unhurt, police officials said on Saturday.
According to police, the women hailed from Vichumbe village near Panvel and were heading to Ekvira Mata Mandir on Friday, when the incident took place. The other family members were there in another car, which was ahead of them.
According to the highway police, the driver saw smoke coming out of the cars bonnet and alerted the passengers. All the occupants got down and moved to a safe distance from the car, which caught fire and was reduced to ashes within no time. An elderly women too was helped to alight and was brought out safely.
The Lonavla police have ordered a probe into the fire incident. Police Inspector Sitaram Dubal said, “It was a Nissan Tereno and all the passengers are unhurt. We will investigate the case further.”
Muslim scholars voice concern over prevailing atmosphere in country
MEERUT On the first day of the two-day conference of Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind in Deoband town of Saharanpur on Saturday, Muslim scholars expressed concern about the prevailing atmosphere of hate in the country. The conference will also pass resolutions on the concluding day. Addressing the gathering, former MP and president of the organisation Maulana Mehmood Madni said, “You can't douse fire with fire and hate can be defeated only by spreading love and affection.”
UP govt says no women employee can be made to work at night without consent
The Uttar Pradesh government on Saturday said no women worker in the state was bound to work before 6am and after 7pm without their consent. The move is aimed at improving the safety of women at workplaces, it said. “Women workers working between 7pm to 6am shall be provided free transportation from her residence to workplace by the employer of the factory and back,” the directive read.
U.P.: On-board vessel parties a rising trend in Varanasi
“On an average, 15 on-board ro-ro vessel parties are being organised every month these days,” said Vikas Malviya, director, Alaknanda Cruise. Alaknanda Cruise operates two ro-ro vessels—MV (motor vehicle) Sam Manekshaw and MV Swami Vivekananda—under the monitoring of the state tourism department here. “The tourism department supervises MV Sam Manekshaw and MV Swami Vivekananda. The Alaknanda Cruise operates the two vessels which are getting good response from tourists,” said regional tourism officer Kirtiman Srivastava.
Brick kiln owner’s son gunned down over property related dispute in Prayagraj
A 25-year-old son of brick kiln owner was killed while Muddasir, who was driving the vehicle's brother and another youth were seriously injured when a history sheeter and the history sheeter, Mohd Jaid,'s aides opened fire on their SUV near Rudapur village under Phaphamau police station on Saturday morning, police said. They added the attack appears to be fallout of land dispute between the history sheeter, Mohd Jaid, and the brick kiln owner Atiq Ahmad of Rudapur village of Phaphamau area.
In sync with NEP-2020: IGNOU inks MoU with ICAI
In pursuance of the New Education Policy-2020 (NEP 2020), a memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between the Indira Gandhi National Open University and the Institute of Cost Accountants of India, on Friday. The event took place on the occasion of the ICAI's 60th National Cost Convention-2022 at Atal Bihari Vajpayee Auditorium, Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar Central University, Lucknow. On behalf of the open university, IGNOU registrar Alok Chaube signed the MoU.
