Car trader duped of 1.98 crore by middleman in Pune

A high-end car trader in Pune was duped of 1.98 crore by a middleman who promised to get him two cars -a Mercedes and a BMW - at a lower price than its selling price
Published on Dec 25, 2021 11:31 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

PUNE: A high-end car trader in Pune was duped of 1.98 crore by a middleman who promised to get him two cars -a Mercedes and a BMW - at a lower price than its selling price.

“He paid using RTGS. The middleman took the payment and used it to get the cars delivered to someone else. We have a suspect in the case. The complainant had met this person through a known contact, but had not dealt with him before,” said assistant inspector Sandeep Pawar of Chatuhshrungi police station who is investigating the case.

The cars that were delivered include a BMW 740M Sport and Mercedese GLE 300D, according to the police. The transfer of money took place between September and November 2021.

The 31-year-old complainant owns a car dealership along Baner Road in Pune. The letterhead of his dealership was used for forgery, according to the police. A case under Sections 406, 420, 465, 467, 468, and 471 of Indian Penal Code was registered at Chatuhshrungi police station.

Saturday, December 25, 2021
