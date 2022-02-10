Case against gangster Sharad Mohol, others for attempted culpable homicide, vandalising vehicles

PUNE Gangster Sharad Mohol and 8-9 of his gang members have been booked for attempting culpable homicide, vandalising vehicles, and causing public disorder in the late night hours of Tuesday in Mhalunge area of Pimpri-Chinchwad.

Some of the other accused have been identified as Alok Shivaji Bhalerao, a resident of Paud road area of Kothrud, Malhari Masugade, a resident of Malwadi in Punavale, and Siddhesh Hagavane, 30, a resident of Mhalunge in Pune who were with 5-6 others on the advice of Mohol, according to the police.

The gang was targeting a man named Vitthal Shelar who had allegedly threatened Hagavane with a firearm over some business-related misgivings. Enraged by the threat, Hagavane gathered the others and attacked Shelar’s office and threw rocks and plant pots at cars that were leaving the office.The miscreants also threw stones at oncoming vehicles at Radha Chowk area of Mhalunge area of Pune, according to the police.

A case under Sections 308, rioting, 109, 427 of Indian Penal Code along with Sections 3 and 7 of Criminal Law Amendment Act has been registered at Hinjewadi police station.