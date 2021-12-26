Case against man for giving ‘triple talaq’ to wife on social media in Pune

PUNE A 32-year-old woman from Pune registered a case against her husband for allegedly giving her ‘triple talaq’ or divorce by sending her a message on a social media platform, said police on Sunday.

According to the FIR, which was lodged on December 24, the woman stayed at her husbands residence from February 27, 2018 till December 11, 2021. During that time she was abused for her complexion by the husband who also told her that he got married against his wishes.

According to the complainant, her husband, identified as, Moin Ibrahim Mulani ( 32) sent a message to her on December 11, that stated ‘ talaq ’ thrice, on a social media platform, after which she decided to lodged a complaint against him.

The police have invoked Sections 498 A, 323, 504 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code against the accused along with Sections 3 and 4 of Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019. Kondhwa police station incharge Sardar Patil said that a complaint under relevant sections was lodged as per the complaint.

Earlier, on October 28, a 28-year-old woman filed a case with the Samartha police alleging that her husband divorced her by sending a talaq message on social media.In her complaint, she alleged that her husband identified as Sajid Magdum Shaikh and mother-in-law Zaibunissa, both residents of Lohiyanagar constantly harassed her and demanded that she bring money from her father’s house to buy a cooler, iron and a flat. On March 10, 2021, her husband sent a message pronouncing triple talaq.