Case against Usmani in Pune: Who is the complainant?

The case against Aligarh Muslim University student Sharjeel Usmani (23) is registered based on a complaint lodged by advocate Pradeep Gawade (28).

Gawade is the secretary of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha and a former member of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidhyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the student wing of BJP, and a law graduate from Fergusson College of Pune.

He works in Vivek Vichar Manch, an organisation formed by former Parliamentarian Pradeep Rawat, who is also a senior BJP leader.

“Vivek Vichar Manch had formed a fact-finding committee after the Bhima Koregaon riots and submitted a report. I’m defending that report in the Bhima Koregaon enquiry commission,” said Gawade who practices in the Pune Sessions and Bombay High Court, according to him.

Advocate Gawade’s allegiance to BJP started in 2012 with ABVP and he was part of the BJP convoy that landed at the office of police commissioner Amitabh Gupta to submit a letter listing their demands including invoking the charge of sedition against Usmani.

In the earlier Elgar Parishad case which was registered in Vishrambaug police station, the complaint was lodged by Tushar Damgude who is related to Swaroop Wardhini social and cultural organisation with right-wing allegiance.