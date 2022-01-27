Case registered against 4 for cheating Kharadi Agro Trading Company

PUNE A case of cheating has been registered against Hanif Somji, Sohail Somji, Alnesh Somji and Jenice Somji – all residents of Boat Club road. A complaint was filed with the Yerawada police station by Iqbal Mastan Sheikh, 37, a resident of Hadapsar who is a director of the Kharadi Agro Trading Company.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The FIR was lodged on January 25 under Indian Penal Code (IPC) 420, 468, 470, 471, 120(B) and 34 while the incident occurred in survey number 30, part 07/B/03, Wadgaonsheri, between 2008 and 2013.

According to the complaint, the accused were directors of Kharadi Agro Trading Company Private Limited between 2007 and 2010 and in 2008, they prepared documents bearing numbers 4527/2008 and 4528/ 2008 where 6.6 R land was bought in the name of the company and sold to one Sham Mankar and others by hatching a conspiracy in 2013 wherein another document bearing the number 623/2013 declared null and void the development rights’ agreement and power of attorney in the name of the company.

The accused had no rights to sell the said land and opened a fake bank account in the name of the company and deposited money in the said account and cheated the company. The complaint further stated that the accused used fake documents and stamps in the name of the company to open the bank account. The accused took cheques in the name of the company while signing the sale deed. The complainant did not have any bank account where the accused credited the cheques.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Alnesh Somji of MG Enterprises, who is accused of cheating many investors from Pune of crores of rupees by promising a 24% annual return and his wife Dimple Alnesh Somji, both residents of Koregaon Park, were arrested by the Pune crime branch’s anti-extortion cell in November last year. Later, Somji was remanded to magisterial custody and subsequently shifted to Yerawada central jail after expiry of his police custody remand. Hindustan Times reached out to the Somjis but did not get any response.