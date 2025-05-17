CEC halts Balbharati-Paud Phata Road project in Pune; SC to review plan

In a significant development, the Supreme Court-appointed Central Empowered Committee (CEC) has directed the Maharashtra government to immediately halt construction activities related to the proposed Balbharati-Paud Phata Road (BBPP) project until the matter is reviewed by the apex court. Following the petition, the CEC conducted a site visit on April 12, 2024, and submitted its findings, currently under consideration by the top court (HT FILE)

The May 16 letter signed by Siddhanta Das, chairman, CEC, and addressed to the Maharashtra chief secretary states that no work should be undertaken in areas identified as “deemed forest” along the 2.1km proposed road alignment. The committee warned that proceeding with construction in these areas would constitute violation of the Supreme Court’s judgment in T.N. Godavarman vs Union of India & Others (1996), as well as the Van (Sanrakshan Evam Samvardhan) Rules, 2023.

The directive comes in response to a petition filed in March 2024 by the Vetal Tekdi Bachav Kruti Samiti (VTBKS), a Pune-based citizens’ group. The plea urged the CEC to intervene in order to protect the Vetal tekdi (hill) and its ecologically sensitive forest ecosystem from what the group called “irreversible damage”. The group also alleged that the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) had failed to comply with a 2016 Bombay High Court order, which required both a comprehensive need assessment and an environmental impact assessment before any decision could be made on the project.

Following the petition, the CEC conducted a site visit on April 12, 2024, and submitted its findings, currently under consideration by the top court. CEC member Sunil Limaye had visited the project site where around 30 citizens expressed their concerns, stressing on the importance of preserving the current ecosystem at the hill. He also met representatives of PMC road department and forest officials.

Notably, earlier in February 2025, the Bombay High Court dismissed a petition filed by city-based NGO Nagrik Chetna Manch challenging the proposed Balbharati-Paud Road through Law College Hill. The court also directed PMC to obtain permissions from the environment and forest departments if required before proceeding with the construction.

Green activists have hailed the status quo instruction by CEC for the project. Amit Gadre, VTBKS member, said, “The direction is a big relief for all of us who are voicing our concerns for the plan. While we are waiting for the SC’s judgement, construction has been halted for the proposed project.”

Balbharati-Paud Phata Road plan was incorporated into the city’s development plan (DP) to alleviate Law College Road congestion.