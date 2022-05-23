Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Central Railways reviews monsoon precautions on Kalyan-Lonavla ghat section
pune news

Central Railways reviews monsoon precautions on Kalyan-Lonavla ghat section

It will mainly target landslide-prone areas on the south-east of the corridor — Karjat-Lonavla — and north-east — Kasara-Igatpu
The Central Railways (CR) has started monsoon preparedness works at the ghat section between Pune and Mumbai. (HT FILE PHOTO)
Published on May 23, 2022 11:48 PM IST
ByDheeraj Bengrut

Pune: The Central Railways (CR) has started monsoon preparedness works at the ghat section between Pune and Mumbai. It will mainly target landslide-prone areas on the south-east of the corridor — Karjat-Lonavla — and north-east — Kasara-Igatpuri.

Anil Kumar Lahoti, general manager, CR, inspected the Kalyan-Lonavla section on Monday. He said the ghat sections are vulnerable to incidents of landslide and rockfall.

“To prevent and tackle such incidents, Central Railways plans to install 145 CCTV cameras at vulnerable locations. Of these, 87 cameras will be placed at 19 points on Karjat-Lonavla section and 58 at 11 locations on Kasara-Igatpuri section. The work will be completed soon.” said Lahoti.

The senior railway official said that the work of identifying 594 vulnerable boulders and netting, and rockfall barrier has been undertaken at the ghat section. The 24x7 CR control office will work with the meteorological department, disaster management cell and staff deputed at important locations at the ghat sections for monitoring and constant updates.

