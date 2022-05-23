Central Railways reviews monsoon precautions on Kalyan-Lonavla ghat section
Pune: The Central Railways (CR) has started monsoon preparedness works at the ghat section between Pune and Mumbai. It will mainly target landslide-prone areas on the south-east of the corridor — Karjat-Lonavla — and north-east — Kasara-Igatpuri.
Anil Kumar Lahoti, general manager, CR, inspected the Kalyan-Lonavla section on Monday. He said the ghat sections are vulnerable to incidents of landslide and rockfall.
“To prevent and tackle such incidents, Central Railways plans to install 145 CCTV cameras at vulnerable locations. Of these, 87 cameras will be placed at 19 points on Karjat-Lonavla section and 58 at 11 locations on Kasara-Igatpuri section. The work will be completed soon.” said Lahoti.
The senior railway official said that the work of identifying 594 vulnerable boulders and netting, and rockfall barrier has been undertaken at the ghat section. The 24x7 CR control office will work with the meteorological department, disaster management cell and staff deputed at important locations at the ghat sections for monitoring and constant updates.
-
BMC readies isolation ward in Kasturba Hospital for monkeypox
Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Monday set aside a 28-bed ward at Kasturba Hospital for the isolation of suspected monkeypox cases. “For isolation of suspected cases, a separate ward at Kasturba Hospital, ward no. 30 (28 Beds) is prepared, and their testing samples will be sent to the National Institute of Virology, Pune,” the executive health officer, Dr Mangala Gomare, said in a media release.
-
Kirit Somaiya’s wife sues Sanjay Raut, seeks ₹100 crore in damages
The wife of Bharatiya Janata Party leader Kirit Somaiya, Mumbai Medha Somaiya, on Monday filed a defamation suit against Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut for accusing her of being involved in the 'toilet scam' in an article published in the Marathi newspaper 'Saamana', of which the Rajya Sabha member is the editor in chief. She has sought ₹100 crore in damages.
-
Two-week summer school on geospatial science and technology begins at IIIT-A
A two-week long summer school on geospatial science and technology organised by Indian Institute of Information Technology, Allahabad (IIIT-A) with support of National Geospatial Programme, Department of Science and Technology, Government of India, began at Jhalwa campus here on Monday. Over the last three decades, the widespread adoption of geospatial technologies into various sectors has proven to be an effective enabler to meet these challenges, senior scientist from DST, New Delhi, Sudha Pandey said. Dr KP Singh proposed the vote of thanks.
-
Online apps extort ₹15L from engineer despite repaying loan worth ₹3.85L
Mumbai: A Kalina resident has alleged that recovery agents extorted ₹15 lakh over and above the ₹3.5 lakh loan that he had taken in September 2021. The agents allegedly forced him to pay the additional amount by harassing and blackmailing him using his morphed obscene photos. The app loan executives circulated his morphed nude photographs among his family, relatives, and colleagues to extort money, even after he repaid the loan amount, police officials said.
-
BJP, SP lawmakers lock horns over poster protest
LUCKNOW Lawmakers of the BJP and the SP sparred over a placard waved by Verma's on the opening day of the Budget session of the UP assembly on Monday. The caption accompanied a picture of a bull attacking a youth. The BJP wasted little time in targeting the SP, with party lawmaker Vijay Bahadur Pathak stating that the picture used to highlight the bull attack was actually of 'Jallikattu festival' in Tamil Nadu.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics