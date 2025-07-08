Centralised online portal for beneficiaries of social corporations to be launched

PUNE: After several meetings, the state cabinet on July 7 gave ‘in-principle’ approval to proposals regarding the formation of a high-level committee to develop a centralised online portal for all beneficiaries of all of Maharashtra’s social corporations. Back view of businessman sitting in front of laptop screen. Man typing on a modern laptop in an office. Young student typing on computer sitting at wooden table. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Currently, there are both established and newly-formed social corporations functioning in various sectors, and their main function is to implement government welfare schemes; and provide financial, educational, and developmental support to specific social groups, especially those that are economically and socially disadvantaged. Whereas the intent behind forming a high-level committee to develop a centralised online portal is to ensure uniformity and efficiency in the implementation of schemes run through all social corporations in the state; and to make the benefits accessible to beneficiaries from all sections and levels of society.

Explaining the purpose behind developing a unified online portal, Om Prakash Bokoriya, deputy secretary, social justice and special assistance department, on July 7 told Hindustan Times: “Earlier, every corporation had its own set of terms and conditions; for example, one would consider an income limit of ₹8 lakh for a foreign scholarship while another would follow a different income limit for the same. This led to confusion, delays, and even exclusion of eligible students. With the new unified online portal, all eligibility criteria and scheme guidelines will now be standardised and transparent across all social welfare corporations. It is a much-needed step towards ensuring uniformity, reducing duplication, and most importantly, saving valuable time for beneficiaries. This is not just a technical reform, but an administrative and social shift.”

The new portal aims to provide equal access to all, and eliminate duplication of benefits across multiple corporations. Under the new system, no individual will be allowed to receive benefits from more than one corporation, ensuring fairness and efficiency. The portal will allow beneficiaries across the state, irrespective of region and community, to access information, apply online, track applications, and receive benefits directly into their bank accounts under the direct benefit transfer (DBT) system.

At present, different communities including scheduled castes (SCs), scheduled tribes (STs), other backward classes (OBCs), tribes, nomadic tribes, and minorities are served by separate corporations. Each corporation has its own administrative structure and website, which often results in delays, duplication, and lack of coordination. The new unified portal seeks to address these issues by bringing all corporations under one digital platform.

Under the new system, beneficiaries will be authenticated through the ‘Unified Citizen Data Hub’ or UCDH to avoid duplication. A ‘one beneficiary, one corporation’ policy will be implemented to ensure that no individual receives benefits from multiple corporations for the same purpose.

District collectors’ offices across the state will set up help desks to provide assistance with understanding and applying for schemes. The Maharashtra Information Technology Corporation (Maha IT) and National Informatics Centre (NIC) will be the key technical partners in developing and maintaining the system. The government has directed that all websites of all corporations be redeveloped using NIC’s platform to ensure uniformity, accessibility, and compliance with national digital governance standards.

The new model also includes comprehensive reforms in financial management. All payments will be routed through a Liability Register System (LRS) which tracks approvals and expenditures in real time. No physical cheques and certificates will be required, ensuring faster disbursal and better audit. In addition, these corporations will now be required to share successful business models, detailed project reports, and scheme documentation on the portal. A management information system (MIS) will provide data for better planning and evaluation. It will also now be mandatory for newly-formed such corporations to adopt this integrated structure. Whereas existing corporations will transition in six months without disrupting their administrative framework.