Centre asks Maha to work in three shifts to meet TB screening target; staff say move unrealistic

The Maharashtra public health department is struggling to keep pace with the Union health ministry’s latest directive asking states to conduct tuberculosis (TB) screening in three shifts — including late evenings and night hours — as the state falls behind the target, senior officials said on Tuesday. Health officials said that the round-the-clock screening campaign directive is unrealistic on the ground. (HT)

The Centre issued fresh instructions earlier this month as part of an intensified national push with Maharashtra screening only 53% of its target population despite the campaign running for nearly a year.

A senior official on condition of anonymity said, “We do not have enough staff, portable X-ray units or consumables to run three shifts. Night screenings are even more difficult — people won’t open their houses at odd hours. It is practically impossible in many areas.”

The state-wide screening drive began on December 7, 2024, under the National Tuberculosis Elimination Programme (NTEP), aimed at identifying TB patients early and reducing transmission. Initially set to end in March 2025, the campaign was extended until December 31, 2025.

Maharashtra was given a target of screening 2.15 crore vulnerable people across 80 TB districts — a classification based on TB burden and different from the revenue district structure. Vulnerable groups include the elderly, those with chronic illnesses and people with non-communicable diseases. As of November 24, only 1.15 crore individuals have been screened.

Several TB districts, including Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC), Mumbai Andheri and Mumbai Bandra, have screened less than 25% of their assigned population.

Dr Rajratna Waghmare, joint director of health services (TB and leprosy), said the state cannot afford to compromise accuracy for speed. “We are trying to cover the maximum population, but the target is too large for the time left. If we rush, quality will drop. Every new patient identified must be correctly enrolled in the programme and started on treatment immediately,” he said.