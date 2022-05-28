Centre gave strong message by transferring IAS couple, says Anurag Thakur

Union sports minister Anurag Thakur on Saturday said the action against the IAS couple was to give a strong message that such facilities are only meant for sportspersons. He was speaking during the inauguration of the Khashaba Jadhav sports complex on the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) campus.

IAS officers Sanjeev Khirwar and Rinku Dugga made the authorities of the Thyagraj Stadium vacate the stadium so that they could walk their dog, were transferred to distant places after the central government’s intervention.

“The Delhi government failed to act but the ministry of home affairs transferred them to give a strong message that such facilities are meant for sportspersons,” said Thakur.

“Recently, in Delhi, an IAS officer with his wife was using the stadium, while the sportspersons were kept outside. It is a very “unfortunate” incident,” said Thakur.

The Centre on Thursday shunted the IAS couple to Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh, respectively, following reports about the misuse of facilities at Thyagraj Stadium.

The minister said athletes should get preference for using the stadium. “There should be rules and they should be followed. Let everyone play, but professional athletes should be given preference. There should be no political interference,” added Thakur, who is also the information and broadcasting and youth affairs minister.

