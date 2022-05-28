Centre gave strong message by transferring IAS couple, says Anurag Thakur
Union sports minister Anurag Thakur on Saturday said the action against the IAS couple was to give a strong message that such facilities are only meant for sportspersons. He was speaking during the inauguration of the Khashaba Jadhav sports complex on the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) campus.
IAS officers Sanjeev Khirwar and Rinku Dugga made the authorities of the Thyagraj Stadium vacate the stadium so that they could walk their dog, were transferred to distant places after the central government’s intervention.
“The Delhi government failed to act but the ministry of home affairs transferred them to give a strong message that such facilities are meant for sportspersons,” said Thakur.
“Recently, in Delhi, an IAS officer with his wife was using the stadium, while the sportspersons were kept outside. It is a very “unfortunate” incident,” said Thakur.
The Centre on Thursday shunted the IAS couple to Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh, respectively, following reports about the misuse of facilities at Thyagraj Stadium.
The minister said athletes should get preference for using the stadium. “There should be rules and they should be followed. Let everyone play, but professional athletes should be given preference. There should be no political interference,” added Thakur, who is also the information and broadcasting and youth affairs minister.
-
Parking rates reduced at Noida’s Sector 18 market
Noida: The Noida authority on Saturday reduced the parking rates for multi-level as well as surface parking at Sector 18, following persistent demands from traders and shoppers visiting the area. Four-wheelers and two-wheelers will now be charged ₹20 and ₹10 respectively for parking for 30 minutes. For parking up to four hours, they will be charged ₹50 and ₹25 respectively. The authority has also reduced the rates of monthly passes for surface parking.
-
Irked by its bark, man shoots at dog in Jewar
Noida: A man allegedly shot at his neighbour's pet dog in Jewar on Thursday night. According to police, the suspect got infuriated when the dog started barking at him around 9:30pm, when he was returning home. The owner of the dog is getting it treated at a vet clinic while a complaint has been registered against the suspect, police said. The incident took place in Neemka village under Jewar police station limits.
-
Three held for performing bike stunts on road in Noida
Noida: Three suspects were arrested by personnel from Sector 63 police station on Saturday for performing motorcycle stunts on roads. The suspects, all in their early 20s, are residents of Ghaziabad but were performing the stunts in Noida's Sector 63 on Thursday. A video of their act had gone viral on social media platforms, police said. Such stunt videos are posted on social media with an objective of attracting fame and gaining followers, said police.
-
YEIDA CEO check road safety arrangements on Yamuna Expressway
CEO Arun Vir Singh along with other officials visited Yamuna Expressway on Friday to check the road safety arrangements that have been done by the concessionaire along the entire stretch. The IIT Delhi had conducted a safety audit of the stretch about three years ago and recommended 13 points to ensure safety along the 165Km-long Yamuna Expressway. Singh along with other officials of Yamuna Authority and Jaypee Infratech Ltd inspected the works.
-
Fire breaks out at ATM in Noida, no one hurt
Noida: A massive fire broke out at an ATM on Dadri Road in Bhangel, late on Friday night. Fire department officials said the flames spread and engulfed the building, where the ATM kiosk is located. No one was injured in the incident, officials added. Chief fire officer, Arun Kumar Singh, Gautam Budh Nagar district informed that the ATM was completely gutted and a possible short circuit led to the fire.
