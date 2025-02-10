Centre seeks SPCBs’ comments on EC exemption-related notifications for white category industries

While the ministry of environment, forests and climate change (MoEFCC) in October 2024 exempted ‘white category’ industries from taking dual permission namely environmental clearance (EC) and consent to establish (CTE) in order to make the process less time-consuming for them, the Centre has now sought comments from state pollution control boards (SPCBs) in the country to a recent amendment to the notifications related to exemption-from-consent in January 2025. Industries that are practically non-polluting are categorised as white industries and are exempt from certain permits. The central government amended section 21 of the Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act 1981 and section 25 of the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act 1974 to exempt certain categories of industries from obtaining permissions. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The central government amended section 21 of the Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act 1981 and section 25 of the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act 1974 to exempt certain categories of industries from obtaining permissions. Notifications were issued in this regard to exempt ‘white category’ industries from the consent mechanism, and other categories of industries from CTE if the project or activity had EC under the Environmental (Protection) Act 1986. Subsequently in November 2024, the MoEFCC issued a standard operating procedure (SOP) for implementation of the notifications related to exemption-from-consent which was partially modified in January 2025.

The SOP inter alia directs that for projects or activities that require prior EC, the exemption from obtaining CTE is subject to procuring the necessary EC and environmental safeguards related to the establishment of the concerned industries. The MoEFCC has shared the office memorandum for the same with the SPCBs for their comments on the project site, feasibility of the project, and environmental safeguards for the concerned project which will be integrated in the conditions of the EC. Further provision for payment of the requisite fees to the SPCBs has also been made.

Avinash Dhakne, member-secretary, Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB), said, “The government is working on two fronts namely environmental compliance and ease-of-doing business. Multiple reforms have been undertaken by the MoEFCC. Companies are being reviewed based on their pollution contribution and exemptions are being given accordingly. This particular decision is a welcome move as it will certainly benefit white category companies across Maharashtra, which are mainly associated with assembly line work.”