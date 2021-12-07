Centre should be strict with international passengers: Ajit Pawar

In light of seven cases of Omicron, the new Covid variant being reported from Pune district, deputy chief minister and Pune guardian minister Ajit Pawar said that centre should adopt a strict approach towards international passengers coming into various states. Of the seven Omicron cases, six patients are from Pimpri-Chinchwad and belong to one family. Three of the six returned from Lagos, Nigeria, on November 24.

Pawar said that the state government is closely monitoring the situation.

“Central government should adopt a strict approach towards patients who are coming from outside (abroad) in various states. It should be checked at international airports whether rules are being followed or not,” said Pawar.

Last week, the centre pulled up the Maharashtra government for imposing additional restrictions on international and domestic passengers. After a letter was issued by the Union health secratary Rajesh Bhushan, the state government revised its norms. Currently, South Africa, Botswana and Zimbabwe are categorised as high-risk countries by Maharshtra. The state government has clarified that the restrictions imposed by the government of India from time to time shall act as minimum restrictions to be imposed on all international and domestic air passengers.

“Last year, in the month of March, a couple came from Dubai infected. Then their driver got infected and Covid started to spread. Now as well, only one or two patients have been found positive for Omicron in the various states. Now the close contacts of the family have also been found to be infected by the variant,” said Pawar.

Pawar also asked the Union health ministry to clear the air about this new variant and take a concrete decision on a booster dose. Pawar said: “There are different thoughts expressed on this variant. So, WHO and the Union health ministry should clear the stand on it. Many who have taken two vaccine doses have been found infected with this variant. So, do we need a booster dose? Many doses are available now. A decision should be taken about this as soon as possible at national level.”