Centre’s decision to limit export will not impact Maha’s sugar economy much
PUNE The centre’s decision to limit the export of sugar may not impact Maharashtra’s sugar economy much even as the state has registered record production this year and sugar mills are still working to crush the remaining sugarcane, experts said. According to the Maharashtra sugar commissionerate, the state has so far produced 146 lakh million tonne (LMT) of sugar, which is an all-time high and 25% higher than the previous year. This has made Maharashtra the largest sugar producer, ahead of Uttar Pradesh (UP).
Those from the sugar trade said that the centre’s decision to regulate the export of sugar will not affect much the sugar industry and farmers but will offer relief from inflation to consumers. If the decision to cap the export of sugar would not have been taken, the domestic price of sugar would have shot up. The central government has decided to allow the export of sugar up to 100 MLT with a view to maintain domestic availability and price stability of sugar.
Prakash Naiknavare, managing director of the National Cooperative Federation of Sugar Mills, said, “The decision taken by the centre was expected. Earlier in 2016, the government took such steps. If the government would not have taken the decision to regularise sugar export, sugar prices would have definitely increased in the domestic market which in turn would have increased inflation.”
According to Naiknavare, with the government moving to regularise the export of sugar, sugar prices at the factory level have dropped by Rs50 per quintal which is normal. Within the next few days, the prices will recover. “If the traders get a good price in the domestic market, they too will prefer to sell in the local market. The new crushing season will start soon. The central government will rethink its policy after the new season,” he said.
According to officials from the union ministry of consumer affairs, food and public distribution, the centre’s decision will ensure that the closing stock of sugar at the end of the sugar season (September 30, 2022) remains 60 to 65 LMT, which is two to three months’ stock, the monthly domestic requirement of sugar being around 24 LMT. “Crushing in the new season starts in the last week of October in Karnataka, and between the last week of October and November in Maharashtra, and in November in Uttar Pradesh. So generally up to November, the supply of sugar takes place from the previous year’s stock,” stated the release issued by the ministry.
In the current sugar season 2021-22, contracts for export of about 90 LMT have been signed; about 82 LMT sugar has been dispatched from the sugar mills for export; and approximately 78 LMT of sugar has been exported. Export of sugar in the current sugar season 2021-22 is historically the highest, according to the ministry of consumer affairs, food and public distribution. In the sugar seasons of 2017-18, 2018-19 and 2019-20, only about 6.2 LMT, 38 LMT and 59.60 LMT of sugar, respectively, were exported. In the sugar season of 2020-21, about 70 LMT of sugar has been exported. In the domestic market, monthly requirement of sugar is 24 LMT. The government is planning to maintain a stock of 60 to 65 LMT for the next two to three months to maintain sugar prices as the crushing season nears an end.
Maharashtra sugar commissioner Shekhar Gaikwad said, “The decision will not affect prices much. Already, whatever sugar contracts were signed for exports have been executed. Those which are in transit will apply for permission. It will definitely help regulate the domestic sugar prices.”
Currently, the wholesale price of sugar in India is ranging between ₹3,150 to ₹3,500 per quintal while retail prices are also within control in the range of ₹36 to ₹44 in different parts of the country. “It’s the first time India has shown its dominance in the world sugar market by overtaking Brazil in production. But in future, we will also need to shift focus towards biofuel,” Gaikwad said. The centre’s decision has been taken in light of the record sugar export this year.
However, former member of parliament (MP) and farmer-leader Raju Shetti criticised the central government over its decision and said, “For the first time, India got a chance to dominate the international market in terms of sugar export. India cemented its image as a sugar exporter as there is drought in Brazil. If Brazil gets good production, they will again takeover this market. There was no demand from any section to regularise the export of sugar. The prices of wheat and oil are increasing but sugar prices are constant. But the central government took this decision all of a sudden which will affect farmers too. The central government took this decision in the wake of inflation and to avoid criticism but it will definitely impact the sugar industry and farmers. The government’s data itself predicts that there will be a bumper sugarcane crop next season then why is the government so worried about it?”
-
Complaint in court for uncontrolled crowd at Taj Mahal during Urs
Agra :: A complaint was filed in the court of the chief judicial magistrate here against the superintending archaeologist, Archaeological Survey of India office and vice chairman of Agra Development Authority for violation of Supreme Court guidelines, in view of heavy crowd at the Taj Mahal during the three-day Urs of Mughal emperor Shah Jahan recently.
-
Many avoid third vaccine dose, doctors advise against it
LUCKNOW: Despite being eligible, a large number of beneficiaries have not taken their precaution dose or third dose of Covid vaccine in Uttar Pradesh. According to the Cowin portal, till now only 3067618 people have got the precaution dose. Precaution dose is administered to people above 18 years of age. Vaccination for beneficiaries below 18 years started on March 16, 2022. Availability of precaution doses at private centres was third.
-
Govt school teachers asked to donate fodder for cows kept in shelters
Lucknow Now block education officers and government school teachers have been asked to donate one quintal of hay (fodder) for the cows kept in the shelters established in the district under the ambitious scheme of the state government. District magistrate of district magistrate, Divya Mittal said that this practice was going on across the state. Basic Dinesh Kumar, Dinesh Kumar could not be reached for his comments.
-
Punjab govt to present paperless budget: CM Mann
Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday said his government will present a paperless budget, which will save ₹21 lakh of the state exchequer besides 34 tonnes of paper. The Aam Aadmi Party came to power in March after winning 92 of the 117 Punjab assembly segments in the state. The assembly had passed a vote-on-account for the first three months, April till June, of the financial year 2022-23.
-
Akhilesh takes up Azam’s cause in UP assembly
Lucknow: Leader of opposition and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday took up the cause of Mohammad Azam Khan (MLA) and said hYadavwas sure justice would be done to the senior Samajwadi Party leader who had recently been released on bail. Yadav said fake cases had been registered against Khan for setting up a university.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics