CET 2022 postponed due to state varsity exams, to be held in August

PUNE The state Common Entrance Test (CET) cell has once again extended the schedule of this academic year’s CET examination. Now, as per the new schedule, exams will be held in August.

The entrance test earlier scheduled between June and July. However, the dates clashed with the state university exams which are to be held in the same period. Hence, the CET cell postponed the exams.

“The exam dates have been revised for the students’ benefit. A detailed revised schedule is published on the CET website. We appeal the students to carfully read the revised schedule and prepare for the examination,” said Ravindra Jagtap, Maharashtra state CET cell chairman.

As per the information given by the state CET cell, out of the 112,077 students, 320,820 have registered for Physics Chemistry Biology (PCB), while 277,876 have registered for Physics Chemistry Maths (PCM) and 679,287 have registered for both PCB and PCM. Whereas, 148,156 students have registered for Masters of Business Administration (MBA) course, 42,142 students have registered for Masters of Computer Application (MCA) course.

A total of 1,084,026 students have registered for various courses under state CET cell admissions out of which 925,725 students have paid fees and confirmed the admission for CET exams.

Despite the revised schedule, students are confused and worried about back-to-back examinations.

Shravani Pethe a last year commerce student said, “I have applied for the MBA CET examination and our university exams are going to be held in June-July. We then have to immediately appear for the CET entrance test. This means we have back-to-back examinations without any break. Last month, we appeared for our first semester exams, and we have the summer semester exams which will be offline.”