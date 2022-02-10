CET cell announces schedule for 2023; B.Ed, Law has few takers

PUNE The Maharashtra state Common Entrance Test (CET) cell on Thursday announced the new academic year 2022-23 online application schedule. Accordingly, students can apply for the CET cell professional courses starting from today February 10 till March 31.

The CET examination for admission in engineering, technology, pharmacy, and agricultural education courses will be held across the state.“The online application registration schedule and information brochure for this examination has been made available on the official website www.mahacet.org of the State CET cell,” said Ravindra Jagtap, Maharashtra state CET cell chairman.

The admission process for academic year 2021-22 courses under the CET cell is currently underway. According to officials, many seats are vacant in B.Ed and Law courses.

As per the data statistics given by the state CET cell, at 26,774, B.Ed has the most number of vacant seats, followed by law three-year course which has 9,612 seats vacant and law five-year course which has 7,500 seats vacant.

A professor of a private school Kalyani Gangal said, “In the last two years we have seen teachers lose jobs due to online classes and the ones who had a job were not paid regularly. This has had a severe impact on students and they are not choosing teaching as a career anymore.”

Students too are frustrated with the delayed process. Nikhil Karanje a student who recently go the admission for the law course said, “The admission process is delayed and our lecturers are yet to begin. For the last six months I have been waiting to get admission and for lecturers to begin.”