Chairman of Badve group passes away

Shankar Prabhakar Badve, chairman of the Badve Group of Companies passed away on Tuesday at the age of 82. Born in Jodhpur, in 1938, his father Dr Prabhakar Badve was a veteran doctor in the Indian Armed Services.

Shankar Badve, after completing his B.E. Mech from College of Engineering, Pune joined Bajaj Auto Limited and after serving for 37 years, superannuated as a plant head of the three- wheeler division.

Post his retirement in 1987, along with his elder son, Shrikant Shankar Badve, he laid the foundation of Badve Group of Companies.

By his vision and enormous efforts Badve Group reached ₹5,000 crore turnover and is one of the reputed auto component manufacturers in India having its presence in seven states and 28 manufacturing facilities across India.

Badve group caters to all major OEMs in the like of Bajaj Auto, Honda Motors, Hero Motocorp, Mahindra and Mahindra among others. Shankar Badve has left behind his wife, two sons, one daughter, two daughters-in-law and grandchildren.