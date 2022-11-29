Chakan MIDC reels under traffic snarls; firms suffer financial losses

The state government and local administration have previously promised to improve diabolic traffic conditions in Chakan, known as India’s largest auto hub. However, even after the assurances, the situation has since deteriorated.

In this regard, the Federation of Chakan Industries (FCA) earlier this month sent a letter outlining the issues to Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI), and Pune district collector Rajesh Deshmukh.

The NHAI, which controls the stretch, has stated that corrective measures have been taken, yet, there’s been no relief from constant traffic snarls for commuters.

Now, according to the FCA, industries incur a daily financial loss of ₹20 crore as a result of employees failing to arrive at work on time due to traffic congestion or material being brought in or taken out inefficiently.

“Traffic is the main area of concern for the industries in Chakan MIDC,” said Dilip Batwal, secretary of FCA.

“For a few years, there has been no road widening work, and existing roads are incapable of handling the growing vehicle flow. We have written a letter to CM Shinde and NHAI officials requesting them to look into this matter at the earliest as many industries have decided to relocate from Chakan, potentially reducing job opportunities in the area.”

The daily commute for those working in the industrial belt is delayed by two to three hours due to regular traffic jams, with most coming here to work from Pimpri-Chinchwad, Pune city and surrounding areas.

As per commuters, the majority of the delay is on the stretch between Moshi and Chakan, which is riddled with potholes and has a divider punctured at several locations, allowing unauthorised access.

“Even the five-kilometre stretch between Moshi and Chakan can take us more than an hour to cross. It wastes fuel and energy, and most people are late for work,” said Jitendra Dhamangaonkar, a senior executive who previously worked for an industrial paint manufacturing firm.

According to NHAI officials, work on widening the road in the Chakan industrial area has begun. The Mahalunge Talegaon road has had encroachments removed and roadside collars filled with asphalt. According to officials, soon a survey will also be conducted to reduce traffic congestion.

“Talegaon-Chakan-Shikrapur (NH458 D) road was previously with the Public Works Department (PWD),” said NHAI Pune project head Sanjay Kadam.

“The road has been handed over to us since July 2022. We have now begun the process of appointing a project management consultant (PMC) to build an elevated corridor while taking into account the traffic situation in the industrial area. By November 30, we will have all encroachments removed,” he said.

FCA expects quick solutions

“The Chakan auto cluster is home to nearly 750 end-to-end automobile manufacturing units, employing at least 2.5 lakh people. Over the last few months, traffic has become a major impediment for all businesses. Production is hampered as employees do not arrive on time, resulting in huge losses,” explained Batwal.

Aside from Chakan, there are approximately 1000 small and medium enterprises in the Talegaon-Pimpri-Chinchwad belt that primarily supply auto parts to large firms in Chakan. Bajaj Auto, Tata Motors, Mercedes Benz, Mahindra, Volkswagen, and Force Motors are among the major automakers with a presence here.

According to Varghese Pazhamchirayil, General Manager at KD Electronics and Electricals, which manufactures electronics parts for the automobile industry, many industries in Chakan have returned to full capacity in the months following the COVID-19 outbreak. However, since the monsoon, the road condition has deteriorated, with authorities offering no solution.

Frustrated with the traffic situation KD Electronics and Electricals have decided to expand their company units out of Maharashtra.

“Many of the industries even are also thinking to set up our new plants out of Maharashtra for our expansion. We are looking for potential sites in Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka that can provide us with adequate infrastructure.’’ Varghese stated.

Mohan Patil, Corporate HR manager at Bosch and director at FCA, stated that due to the severe traffic congestion, female employees are unwilling to work in the locality.

“People prefer to work in the city for much lower pay than in the Chakan area. The traffic mess has ultimately impacted physical health, family life and financial loss of the individual employee, as well as the company’s profitability,” he continued.

Many companies in Chakan have reported 20 to 30% production loss since Navratri, owing to the traffic situation.

Ravikant Patil, who works in a private firm in Chakan, said that he had to spend at least three hours in traffic every day to travel ten kilometres from Chinchwad to Chakan. “Frustrated with the daily traffic jam, I’ve decided to commute by motorcycle. But we put our lives in danger every day to make ends meet.”

Following severe criticism from industrialists over traffic congestion and power cuts, the state government promised to address these issues in October. A meeting was held with Uday Samant, Maharashtra’s minister of industries. However, no solution has yet been found.

This has led to disappointment among industries, which are now unwilling to believe that any concrete steps will be taken soon, despite NHAI’s assurances.

