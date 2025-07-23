Chandrakant Patil urges PMC to build Sudhir Phadke Memorial in Kothrud

PUNE: Higher and technical education minister Chandrakant Patil on Tuesday directed the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) to construct a memorial for legendary singer-composer Sudhir Phadke, popularly known as Babuji, in the Kothrud area. Both Phadke and Madgulkar are revered for their iconic collaboration on Geet Ramayan, a musical rendering of the Ramayana that has gained immense popularity among Marathi-speaking people across the world. (HT)

Patil said it should be set up on the lines of the memorial already under construction for noted Marathi lyricist and poet Gajanan Digambar Madgulkar, popularly known as Ga Di Ma. Both Phadke and Madgulkar are revered for their iconic collaboration on Geet Ramayan, a musical rendering of the Ramayana that has gained immense popularity among Marathi-speaking people across the world.

“The PMC is in the final stage of constructing Ga Di Ma’s memorial at Kothrud. Since both Ga Di Ma and Babuji created the historic Geet Ramayan together, with Phadke composing the music, it is fitting that their memorials stand side by side. It would be a meaningful cultural contribution by the civic body to Pune,” Patil said during a meeting with municipal commissioner Naval Kishore Ram.

Gajanan Digambar Madgulkar was a legendary Marathi poet, writer and lyricist, widely regarded for his literary contributions. Sudhir Phadke was an acclaimed Marathi music composer and singer. Together, they created Geet Ramayan, a 56-song series based on Valmiki’s Ramayana, which became a cultural landmark in Maharashtra.

Patil further pointed out that the location, which lies along the Mumbai-Bengaluru highway, is well-suited for outstation visitors and cultural tourists.

The initiative to erect Ga Di Ma’s memorial was taken by Pune MP and minister of state for civil aviation Murlidhar Mohol, but its execution by PMC had faced delays. Patil said both memorials should be completed at the earliest to honour the duo’s legacy and enrich Pune’s cultural landscape.