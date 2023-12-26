Change in reserved seats in MSRTC buses, implementation from Jan 1

In a decision taken by the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC), now all the reserved seat arrangements given to political leaders, freedom fighters, senior citizens, and other different categories will be changed starting from January 1 in the state. To streamline the reserved seat system, the MSRTC has now decided to change the number of reserved seats starting from January 1. (HT PHOTO)

In MSRTC buses, reserved seats had been arranged for legislators, disabled, senior citizens, freedom fighters, women, accredited journalists, ST employees, etc. Also, the reserved seats differed depending on social groups and the bus type.

To streamline the reserved seat system, the MSRTC has now decided to change the number of reserved seats starting from January 1.

Now, the number 7 and 8 seats will be reserved for the MLAs instead of seats no. 1 and 2, while for the disabled, seat numbers 3, 4, 5, and 6 will now be reserved in MSRTC buses. The elderly citizens will get priority on seats no. 11 and 12 instead of 3, 4, and 5, similarly, changes are being made for the freedom fighters, journalists, and ST employees’ seat reservations.

Frequent MSRTC passengers have applauded the change.

Santosh Jadhav, a physically impaired passenger, stated, “Previously, we had to make our way towards the read end, which was tricky. But under the new arrangement, reserved seats for the physically disabled have been brought forward, which is beneficial for us.”