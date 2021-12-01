Chapter on Covid-19 pandemic in text books from next academic year

PUNE From the 2022-23 academic year onwards, primary school students in the state will be introduced to a new chapter on the “Covid-19 pandemic” in text books.

Work on this project has already started. It would be an activity-based syllabus that will give information, precautionary measures and important aspects as regards the Covid pandemic to students.

For the last two years the world has been dealing with the Covid pandemic.

“The Maharashtra state council of Educational Research and Training (MSCERT) and Balbharati together are working on preparing this curriculum. A detailed chapter on the pandemic will be introduced from the next academic year in the state. It would be mostly for the primary students, as it is necessary to learn about safety measures,” said Vishal Solanki, Maharashtra education commissioner.

“There will be a detailed learning about the Covid-19 virus, the pandemic and its effects, and how to take safety precautions. Personal hygiene will be taught to students. It will be age-appropriate activity based the learning syllabus and already SCERT and Balbharati are working to finalise the same,” added Solanki.

After West Bengal introduced the study of Covid-19 in its curriculum, Maharashtra state will be the second state in the country to follow suit.

“We are glad that state education department is teaching important lessons about the Covid pandemic and its safety measures in school. If children learn it scientifically at school, then it is good,” said Manasi Gokhale, a parent.