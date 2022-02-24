Chargesheet against 20 in Group D health department paper leak case

PUNE The Pune police on Thursday filed a chargesheet in the Group D health department recruitment paper leak case. It was the first case in a series of cases that led to investigation of malpractices in recruitment exams of various departments.

The chargesheet was submitted in the court of additional sessions judge Shraddha Dolare with public prosecutor Vijaysinh Jadhav. Along with the chargesheet, the police also sought custody of four men who were previously arrested in group D case. As the court granted them custody, it diminished their chances seeking and getting bail, according to one of the defence lawyers advocate Rishikesh Subhedar.

“A chargesheet has been submitted against 20 people who were first arrested in the case. The charge sheet is in the case of a group D question paper leak,” said senior police inspector Dagdu Hake of cyber police station.

The 20 people include Vijay Murhade (29), Anil Gaikwad (31), Baban Mundhe (48), Sandeep Bhutekar (38), Sandeep Jagtap (28), Udhav Nagargoje (36), Dr Sandeep Jogdand (36), Shyam Mhaske (38), Rajendra Pandurang Sanap (51), Prakash Misal (40), Prashant Shankarrao Badgire (50), Mahesh Botle (53), Namdev Karande (23), Umesh Mohite (24), Ajay Chavan (32), Krushna Jadhav (33), Ankit Chankhore (23), Sanjay Sanap (40), and two others.

“The chargesheet has been filed but it has not yet been numbered. The charges against my client will be known once the chargesheet is perused. They have submitted the chargesheet on the same day they sought his custody in another case even though the investigation in Group D and C was simultaneously done and he has already undergone police custody in one of them,” said advocate Subhedar.

Those newly arrested in Group C case along with Botle include Budgire, Dr Jogdand, and Mhaske. They were all remanded to police custody till March 2 for taking illegal paybacks by selling the question paper for Group C recruitment exam of health department.

Those arrested before them in the Group C case include Nishid Gaikwad, 43, Rahul Linghate, 35, Ashutosh Sharma, 38, Vijay Nagargoje, 31, and Atul Raakh,30; they are all in judicial custody.