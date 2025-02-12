Chartered plane operator initially dismissed call requesting diversion, later acts on Police confirmation 

A chartered flight carrying Rushiraj Sawant, son of Shiv Sena MLA and former minister Tanaji Sawant, was redirected back to Pune under dramatic circumstances after a series of urgent requests and police intervention, officials from Bajaj Aviation Private Limited confirmed on Tuesday. Rushiraj Sawant was travelling with his friends, Praveen Upadhye and Sandip Vasekar. (HT PHOTO)

The incident began when the flight operator received a call from Sawant’s lawyer, requesting that the aircraft, which was en route to Bangkok, be turned around. The operator, citing a surge in recent hoax calls related to flight threats, initially dismissed the request. However, the situation escalated after further calls from another aviation operator in Mumbai and a high-ranking Pune police official.

According to aviation officials, Sawant’s family, realising their request was being ignored, sought assistance from another operator in Mumbai, who then reached out to the chartered flight service.

During a conference call involving Pune’s joint commissioner of Police Ranjan Kumar Sharma, the operator was asked to verify the officer’s identity. After confirming the legitimacy of the police complaint, the operator agreed to act, citing legal obligations.

“We initially dismissed the request because of the frequent hoax calls we receive,” an executive from the aviation firm said requesting anonymity.

“However, when a senior police official intervened and confirmed the legitimacy of the complaint, we had no choice but to comply.”

The initial plan was to reroute the flight to Kolkata while it was over the Bay of Bengal. However, due to operational feasibility and fuel considerations, the aircraft was ultimately directed back to Pune with police authorisation.

According to Police officers, the flight had been booked for a one-way journey to Bangkok, with a payment of ₹ 65 lakh made on February 9.

“The required permissions, including security clearances, were obtained, and by February 10, the company finalised the flight schedule. The aircraft, stationed in Mumbai, arrived in Pune at 1:30 p.m. on February 10, before departing for Bangkok at 4:35 pm,” said the senior officer.

The planned route took the flight over Visakhapatnam, with an entry into Myanmar’s airspace. However, due to a pending clearance, the aircraft was rerouted via Malaysia, extending the travel time by an additional hour. This delay inadvertently provided a window for authorities to intervene before the aircraft entered deep international airspace.

At approximately 6 pm, the operator received the first call requesting the diversion. It took 20 to 30 minutes for officials to assess the situation, during which they contacted Chennai airport authorities. By 6:35 p.m., the pilot was given instructions to return to Pune, with orders to keep the passengers unaware of the diversion.

“We instructed the pilot not to alert the passengers,” an Aviation firm executive said.

“All maps, in-flight displays, and passenger-accessible navigation screens were turned off to prevent Rushiraj and his co-passengers from realising the change in course,” the executive added.

Rushiraj was travelling with his friends, Praveen Upadhye and Sandip Vasekar. The three were served dinner, including chicken shawarma, dal, and rice, during the flight, remaining unaware of the unfolding developments.

The aircraft landed in Pune at 8:45 p.m. A visibly surprised Rushiraj, unaware of the diversion, asked the handler to open the aircraft door. Upon stepping out and realising he was back in Pune, he confronted the pilot, demanding an explanation.

“He was shocked and angry,” the executive quoted above said. “He asked the pilot, ‘Why did you bring me back? What have you done?’ The pilot simply responded that he was acting on orders.”

As soon as the flight landed, CISF personnel boarded the aircraft and escorted all three passengers for questioning. Meanwhile, officials from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation’s (DGCA) western region contacted the flight operator, seeking clarification on whether the aircraft had been misused for a forced repatriation. The operator provided a detailed account of the events as part of the standard protocol.

Authorities are now reviewing the incident, including the legal basis of the diversion and any potential violations of aviation regulations.

Meanwhile late on Monday Pune city police registered statements of Rushiraj Sawant and his two friends. In his statement, Sawant said that he was on his way to Bangkok for business trip.

“We have also verified this fact with statement given by his friends and which is seems to be true. Even after that we are investigating the case and take action those will found guilty to us,” police said.

Mandar Bharde, aviation expert and managing director at MAB Aviation Pvt Ltd said that industry standard rates for a chartered flight is ₹ 6 lakh per hour.

“The rates varies from aircraft to aircraft and destination to destination. But it is quite possible that ₹65 lakh to be paid for this trip.’’