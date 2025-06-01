Chavan remanded to police custody till June 3

Nilesh Chavan, a close aide of the Hagawane family and co-accused in the alleged Vaishnavi Hagawane dowry death case, was produced before the court on Saturday. Following the arguments presented by the prosecution and the defense, the court remanded Chavan to police custody until June 3. Public prosecutors said there were substantial financial transactions between Chavan and members of the Hagavane family, raising suspicions of a deeper motive. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Vaishnavi, 26, allegedly died by suicide at her in-laws’ residence in Pune’s Bavdhan area on May 16, with her kin alleging that her in-laws, the Hagawanes, and others had tortured her for dowry. Her father-in-law Rajendra Hagawane, husband Shashank Hagawane, mother-in-law Lata, sister-in-law Karishma and brother-in-law Sushil were later arrested in the dowry harassment-suicide case.

The prosecution argued that Chavan played a serious role in the case and that his custodial interrogation was crucial to the investigation. It was revealed in court that Chavan had access to Vaishnavi’s mobile phone and had allegedly deleted crucial data. Additionally, mobile phones belonging to Karishma and Shashank are also reportedly in Chavan’s possession and are yet to be retrieved.

Public prosecutors said there were substantial financial transactions between Chavan and members of the Hagavane family, raising suspicions of a deeper motive. The police also need to investigate how Chavan managed to flee and whether he received assistance. Obtaining the accused’s call detail records (CDRs) is seen as vital to tracing these developments.

Defense lawyer Swanand Govindwar argued that Chavan had no direct involvement in the death by suicide case and was being falsely implicated. He stated that the child found in Chavan’s custody led to suspicions, but no concrete evidence was presented to prove his misuse of any device or role in the incident. The defense emphasised that the case appeared to be an attempt to frame Chavan without substantial evidence.

Meanwhile, a court on Saturday granted accused Rajendra and Sushil Hagavane to police custody till June 3.